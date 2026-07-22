Ultimate Charismatic Centre celebrates 25 years of God’s faithfulness with ‘Ebenezer’ Anniversary

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ultimate Charismatic Centre (UCC) is set to mark a significant milestone in its history as it celebrates 25 years of ministry, impact, and transformation with a week-long anniversary celebration themed “Ebenezer.”
The celebration, which is a thanksgiving event to God for His faithfulness and the journey of the ministry over the past quarter-century, will bring together members, partners, friends of the ministry, and the general public for a memorable time of worship, reflection, prayer, and spiritual renewal.
The anniversary celebration will officially commence on Sunday, July 26, 2026, with a special Thanksgiving Service at 10:00 a.m. at Glory Temple, Dome Pillar 2.
The week-long celebration will continue with an Anniversary Service on Tuesday, July 28, at 9:00 a.m., followed by powerful Evening Revival Services from Wednesday, July 29, to Friday, July 31, at 6:00 p.m. each day.
The grand celebration will climax with a Grand Thanksgiving Service on Sunday, August 2, at 10:00 a.m.
The anniversary theme, “Ebenezer,” is inspired by 1 Samuel 7:12, where the prophet Samuel declared, “Thus far the Lord has helped us.” The theme captures a testimony of God’s unwavering faithfulness, divine preservation, and the many victories experienced throughout the ministry’s 25-year journey.
Leading the celebration will be the founder of Ultimate Charismatic Centre, Prophet A. A. Prempeh, together with Lady Rosemond Prempeh and renowned preacher Rev. Eastwood Anaba, who will minister through worship, prayer, and the teaching of God’s Word.
Reflecting on the milestone, Prophet A. A. Prempeh, Founder of Ultimate Charismatic Centre, described the anniversary as a moment of gratitude and renewed commitment to God’s purpose.
“The story of Ultimate Charismatic Centre over the past 25 years is a testimony of God’s grace, faithfulness, and unfailing promises. Ebenezer reminds us that every achievement, every life transformed, and every impact made has been by the help of God. As we celebrate this milestone, we are not only looking back with gratitude but also looking forward with faith to the greater things God has prepared ahead.”
On her path, Lady Rosemond Prempeh said, "We are deeply grateful to everyone who has believed in and supported this ministry over the years. I warmly invite our members, families, and the wider Christian community to join us as we celebrate God's faithfulness. It will be a special time of thanksgiving, revival, and spiritual empowerment."
The Ultimate Charismatic Centre has invited members, friends, families, and the general public to join the historic celebration as it marks 25 years of God's faithfulness, celebrates lives transformed through the ministry, and looks ahead with renewed faith and commitment to an even greater season of impact.
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