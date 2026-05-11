Elderly man in viral demolition video receives 2-year housing support from Church

An elderly man whose distress during a demolition exercise at the Sakumono Ramsar Site in Accra went viral last week has received both emotional and material support from the Ultimate Charismatic Centre and the Roman Catholic Church at Lashibi.

The man, identified as Mr Nyarko, was captured in widely circulated videos and images weeping as his place of abode was pulled down during the demolition of structures within the Ramsar enclave. The footage, which also showed two of his children consoling him amid the ruins, sparked widespread public concern about the human impact of the exercise.

It has since been clarified that the demolished structure did not belong to Mr Nyarko. He had been living there as a caretaker with his family. In the video, he was heard expressing frustration that he was not given sufficient time to evacuate the property, adding that their belongings were still inside at the time of the demolition.

Mr Nyarko and his children had reportedly been residing in an uncompleted private building before the incident. They are currently being accommodated temporarily at a facility belonging to the Catholic Church in Lashibi.

On Sunday, May 11, during a service at the Ultimate Charismatic Centre in Accra, Mr Nyarko was invited to the pulpit in a symbolic gesture of support and restoration. The church’s lead pastor, Prophet Akwasi Agyeman Prempeh, announced that the church would cover the cost of Mr Nyarko’s accommodation for two years, alongside additional support aimed at stabilising the family.

He further indicated that once the family’s temporary stay at the church facility comes to an end, arrangements would be made to secure rental accommodation and provide further welfare assistance for at least two years.

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