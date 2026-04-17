ECG completes Lashibi substation upgrade ahead of schedule

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced the early completion of Phase Two of the government’s Transformer Replacement and Upgrade Programme at the Lashibi Primary Substation.

The phase, which commenced on Tuesday, April 14, was initially expected to be completed by Friday, April 17. However, according to a statement issued on April 16 and signed by the Acting Director of Communications, Charles Nii Ayiku Ayiku, the project was finalised ahead of schedule due to intensified efforts by technical teams.

ECG explained that engineers worked continuously to install and test the new equipment, enabling the swift restoration of electricity to affected areas.

The company noted that the upgrade forms part of broader measures to enhance the reliability of power supply across the country.

The utility provider further disclosed that preparations are underway for the next phase of transformer upgrades, with details on targeted locations and timelines to be communicated in due course.

It also indicated that a wider programme to replace ageing distribution transformers in several communities will soon be rolled out.

These interventions, ECG said, are intended to ease system pressure, reduce outages and improve service stability.

The company expressed gratitude to residents of Lashibi and neighbouring areas for their cooperation, stating: “ECG expresses its sincere appreciation to the residents of Lashibi and surrounding communities for their patience, cooperation, and understanding during the brief planned outages. Their support made it possible for ECG teams to carry out these important works safely and efficiently.”

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