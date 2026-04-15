National

ECG to commence Phase Two of transformer upgrade at Lashibi

Source: GNA  
  15 April 2026 9:26am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) on Tuesday, April 14, commenced Phase Two of its transformer replacement and upgrade programme at the Lashibi Primary Substation.

The exercise is expected to be completed on Thursday, April 16, 2026, as part of efforts to improve power supply reliability in the area.

A press release issued by ECG and signed by Dr Charles Nii Ayiku Ayiku, Acting Director of Communication, stated that the second phase followed the successful completion of Phase One of the projects at the Nmai Dzorn Primary Substation.

It stated that the upgrade formed part of the government’s broader commitment to strengthening electricity infrastructure, reducing system overloads, and delivering improved services to customers.

According to the release, the exercise would involve upgrading an existing transformer capacity at the Lashibi Primary Substation over a three-day period.

It indicated that the works would require brief planned power outages in affected areas to ensure the safety of personnel and the successful execution of the project.

It assured customers that those measures had been put in place to minimise the duration and impact of the outages, urging residents and businesses to plan accordingly during the period.

The release added that detailed outage schedules, including time blocks and affected communities, had been outlined and would also be communicated through ECG’s official channels.

Areas expected to be affected include parts of Community 18, Spintex, Sakumono, Regimanuel Estates, Baatsona, and adjoining communities, with outages scheduled in six-hour intervals across the three days of the exercise.

ECG expressed appreciation to customers for their continued patience and cooperation as the upgrade works were carried out to enhance service delivery.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group