ECG to commence Phase Two of transformer upgrade at Lashibi

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) on Tuesday, April 14, commenced Phase Two of its transformer replacement and upgrade programme at the Lashibi Primary Substation.

The exercise is expected to be completed on Thursday, April 16, 2026, as part of efforts to improve power supply reliability in the area.

A press release issued by ECG and signed by Dr Charles Nii Ayiku Ayiku, Acting Director of Communication, stated that the second phase followed the successful completion of Phase One of the projects at the Nmai Dzorn Primary Substation.

It stated that the upgrade formed part of the government’s broader commitment to strengthening electricity infrastructure, reducing system overloads, and delivering improved services to customers.

According to the release, the exercise would involve upgrading an existing transformer capacity at the Lashibi Primary Substation over a three-day period.

It indicated that the works would require brief planned power outages in affected areas to ensure the safety of personnel and the successful execution of the project.

It assured customers that those measures had been put in place to minimise the duration and impact of the outages, urging residents and businesses to plan accordingly during the period.

The release added that detailed outage schedules, including time blocks and affected communities, had been outlined and would also be communicated through ECG’s official channels.

Areas expected to be affected include parts of Community 18, Spintex, Sakumono, Regimanuel Estates, Baatsona, and adjoining communities, with outages scheduled in six-hour intervals across the three days of the exercise.

ECG expressed appreciation to customers for their continued patience and cooperation as the upgrade works were carried out to enhance service delivery.

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