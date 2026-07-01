Upper West observes National Day of Prayer with renewed calls for moral reawakening

Religious leaders, security commanders, and government officials in the Upper West Region gathered at the Rev. Paul Adu Cathedral of the Methodist Church Ghana on Wednesday to observe the second National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving, in response to President John Dramani Mahama's call for nationwide prayers.

Held under the theme, "Resetting Our Values to Build the Ghana We Want," the solemn service focused on the urgent need for a national moral reawakening to address the country's social, economic, and environmental challenges.

Delivering the keynote address on behalf of President Mahama, Upper West Regional Minister Charles Lwanga Puozuing stressed the need to reverse what he described as the country's moral decline.

While acknowledging that Ghana is admired globally for its peace and democratic stability, he said the nation's core values are increasingly being tested by corruption, indiscipline, social divisions, and a growing culture of self-interest.

"The call to reset our values is therefore not a call to return to the past. Rather, it is a call to reclaim the values that have always defined us as a people," Minister Puozuing said.

He reminded the congregation that nation-building goes beyond government policies and infrastructure projects, stressing that the Ghanaians' desire "must be built first in our homes, our schools, our places of worship, our communities, and within our hearts."

The Regional Minister also appealed directly to the youth to reject crime, substance abuse, and violence, and instead embrace education, innovation, and hard work.

The service was enlivened by a moving musical performance from the choristers of the Methodist School for the Blind, whose rendition of inspirational hymns uplifted the congregation.

In his sermon, the Superintendent Minister of the Methodist Church (Wa-Bolgatanga Diocese), Very Rev. Samuel Asare-Antwako, echoed the call for renewed national values. Although Ghana currently enjoys relative political and economic stability, he said physical development would be meaningless unless the country confronts what he described as its "internal enemies."

"We have to confront the issues of corruption, indiscipline, greed, exploitation, and galamsey," he declared.

Drawing inspiration from the biblical story of Nehemiah rebuilding the walls of Jerusalem, he urged Ghanaians to be "provoked in our spirit" by the breakdown of societal discipline and recent tragedies, including the deadly floods that claimed several lives, and to turn to God in prayer.

Chairman of the Upper West Regional Local Council of Churches, Rev. Dr. Alfred Kpieta, led special intercessory prayers for the Executive, the Legislature, and the peace and protection of Ghana.

He cited the recent devastating floods in Accra and earthquakes in Venezuela as reminders of the need to seek divine protection from both natural and human-induced disasters.

Following the Christian service, the Regional Minister and his delegation proceeded to the Wa Central Mosque, where Muslims in the municipality joined the National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving.

The Imam of the Wa Central Mosque, Alhaji Yahaya Ahmed Tiani, led the recitation of the Holy Quran and offered prayers on behalf of the Upper West Regional Chief Imam.

Joining the regular worshippers were students from several senior high schools and tertiary institutions. Both male and female students participated in the exercise, during which all 114 chapters of the Holy Quran were recited in less than an hour.

After the prayers, Alhaji Yahaya Ahmed Tiani appealed to the government to expedite work on major road projects in the region, particularly the Bole–Sawla–Wa Road.

"President John Mahama promised us that the money for the Big Push project is ready. Any contractor who wants to underperform, we won't agree. If you cannot execute the project, just throw in the towel. The years are going by; we are once again reminding the President to fulfil his promise," he said.

Responding to the concerns, Regional Minister Charles Lwanga Puozuing assured residents of the government's commitment to completing the road projects and improving infrastructure across the region.

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