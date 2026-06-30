 US Supreme Court upholds birthright citizenship

The United States Supreme Court delivered a major blow to the Trump administration’s agenda on Tuesday, blocking an executive order that sought to end birthright citizenship for children born on U.S. soil. In a 6–3 ruling, the court held that the president’s attempt to unilaterally reinterpret the 14th Amendment was unlawful. The decision protects the long-standing legal tradition that grants citizenship to nearly everyone born within the United States.

Chief Justice John Roberts, writing for the majority, asserted that there was “scant evidence” to support the administration’s radical reinterpretation of the law. Emphasising the historical context of the post-Civil War era, Roberts noted that the 14th Amendment was enacted to ensure broad rights for all, including former slaves. He framed the issue as fundamental to American identity. “Citizenship then and now was the right to have rights — to freely participate in our political community,” Roberts wrote. “The Framers of the Fourteenth Amendment extended that promise to ‘every free-born person in this land.’ We keep that promise today.”

Judicial Disagreements and Dissenting Views

While the majority united to block the order, the justices remained ideologically divided regarding the legal rationale. Five members of the court found the order to be in direct violation of the Constitution. Justice Brett Kavanaugh took a narrower approach, agreeing that the executive order was unlawful under existing federal law but stopping short of declaring it unconstitutional.

Three conservative justices—Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Neil Gorsuch—would have allowed the executive order to stand. In a lengthy 91-page dissent, Justice Thomas argued that the court’s decision “devalues” the status of American citizenship as it was understood by the original framers. “I am not sure that today’s opinion will stand the test of time,” Thomas wrote. He contended that the 14th Amendment was intended specifically for formerly enslaved people who lacked another homeland. “Blacks were entitled to citizenship because they were Americans. They had no other homeland, owed no allegiance to any foreign power, and were subject to no other authority,” Thomas added. “The same could not be said for the children of foreign temporary visitors.”

Justice Alito issued a separate, biting dissent, characterising the majority’s ruling as a significant error. “This is one of the most important decisions in the history of the Court, and in my judgment, the Court has made a serious mistake,” Alito wrote. He warned that the decision “preserves a powerful incentive to enter or remain in this country illegally.” He further stated, “If the Fourteenth Amendment required these results, the country would have to live with them or amend the Constitution. But the Fourteenth Amendment does not include the rule the court now imposes on the country.”

Legal Precedent and Legislative Reaction

The administration’s argument centred on the idea that birthright citizenship should be restricted to children of U.S. citizens or permanent residents, rather than children of temporary visitors or those who entered the country illegally. Trump’s legal team also argued that the 14th Amendment required individuals to be “domiciled” in the U.S. to qualify. Chief Justice Roberts rejected this interpretation, noting that such a significant shift in policy would have prompted explicit debate among the amendment’s framers, yet no such discussion existed.

For over a century, the 1898 Supreme Court ruling in United States v. Wong Kim Ark has served as the bedrock for birthright citizenship, affirming that children born in the U.S. are citizens regardless of their parents’ nationality. Civil rights groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union, praised the court’s rejection of the executive order. Cecillia Wang, the ACLU’s National Legal Director, stated, “The court’s decision reaffirms a fundamental American promise — if you are born here, you are a citizen. A president cannot change the Constitution by executive fiat.”

In the political arena, Republican leaders expressed frustration. House Speaker Mike Johnson remarked that he was “very disappointed” in the outcome, suggesting that while the court’s decision followed a textualist view, the system had been “grossly abused in recent years” by what he termed “birthing tourism.” Johnson noted that any future changes to this policy would require a constitutional amendment.

Broader Rulings on the Term’s Final Day

The citizenship decision concluded a term that saw the 6–3 conservative majority exert significant influence across a range of issues. On the same day, the court issued rulings on two other high-profile topics. The justices declined to intervene against state-level bans on transgender athletes participating in girls' sports, a move President Trump celebrated as a “BIG WIN.” Additionally, the court lifted longstanding caps on how political parties may coordinate spending with candidates, a decision Trump praised as a victory for the First Amendment and Republican midterms.

Global Implications and African Perspective

This ruling carries profound significance for the African diaspora and international communities. Many African nations follow the principle of jus sanguinis, or citizenship by descent, rather than the U.S. jus soli model of birthright citizenship. For African migrants and families in the U.S., this decision ensures that their children remain entitled to the full protections of American law, preventing the emergence of a stateless class.

Legal advocates warn that had the court ruled differently, the change would have destabilised the rights of immigrant families, echoing historical periods where legal identity was used as a tool of exclusion. The decision preserves a path to civic participation for the children of global citizens, maintaining the U.S. as a country where, by constitutional definition, the status of a parent does not negate the fundamental right of a child born on American soil.

As the Supreme Court term concludes, these disparate rulings highlight the ongoing tension between originalist constitutional interpretation and modern social policy, setting a complex stage for the upcoming midterm elections.

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