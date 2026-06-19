Valedictorian urges graduates to embrace character and purpose at St. Bernadette Soubirous School ceremony

The valedictorian of the Class of 2026 at the St. Bernadette Soubirous School, Miss Yaa Odame Amoh-Mensah, has called on her fellow graduates to place greater emphasis on character, discipline and purpose, noting that the true value of education extends well beyond the acquisition of academic certificates.

She delivered the message during the school’s 2026 Graduation and Speech Day, held on June 13 at the school auditorium in Dansoman.

The event brought together parents, guardians, teaching staff, alumni, guests and members of the wider school community to celebrate the achievements of the graduating class.

The ceremony was characterised by a celebratory yet reflective atmosphere as students and their families marked the completion of an important stage in the pupils’ academic journey.

The programme featured a range of cultural and artistic performances, including poetry recitals, traditional drumming and vibrant dance displays, which were warmly received by the audience and highlighted the diverse talents within the student body.

Awards were also presented to students who distinguished themselves through academic excellence, leadership and exemplary conduct across various subjects and year groups.

The recognition formed part of the school’s ongoing commitment to promoting diligence, discipline and a strong culture of academic achievement.

In her valedictory address, Miss Amoh-Mensah reminded her peers that graduation should be viewed not only as the end of formal schooling, but also as the beginning of broader responsibilities to society.

“Graduation is not only about acquiring a certificate. It is about acquiring character, discipline and purpose,” she said.

She further emphasised that the education she and her colleagues had received extended far beyond classroom instruction and examinations.

“The education we have received at St. Bernadette Soubirous School extends beyond textbooks and examinations. It has taught us perseverance in times of difficulty, integrity in the pursuit of excellence and the courage to remain steadfast in the face of challenges,” she noted.

According to her, the experiences gained at the school had prepared students not only for academic assessment, but also for life beyond the classroom.

She expressed heartfelt appreciation to teachers, describing them as instrumental to the success of the graduating class.

“Our teachers have guided us with patience, wisdom and unwavering dedication. Their contribution to our success cannot be overstated,” she said.

She also acknowledged the crucial role played by parents and guardians, adding: “Behind every graduate seated here today is a parent or guardian whose sacrifices have made this achievement possible.”

She urged her colleagues to uphold the values instilled in them throughout their education.

“As we move forward, let us continue to pursue excellence with integrity and use the knowledge we have gained to make a positive impact wherever we find ourselves.”

Reflecting on their shared journey, Miss Amoh-Mensah noted that the graduating class had navigated both challenges and achievements, which contributed significantly to their personal growth.

She observed that students had faced academic pressure and moments of uncertainty, but had emerged more resilient, disciplined and determined, supported by their teachers and families.

She further highlighted the school’s holistic approach to education, which she said had enabled students to develop academically, socially and morally through a variety of learning experiences and responsibilities.

The valedictorian commended the school’s administration for maintaining high academic and disciplinary standards, while also praising teachers for their commitment as mentors and role models.

Parents and guardians were likewise honoured for their unwavering emotional, financial and moral support, which she described as the backbone of the graduating class.

The ceremony was further enlivened by colourful cultural displays and student performances, which added vibrancy to the occasion and were met with enthusiastic applause from guests and families alike.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.