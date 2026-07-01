Vivo Energy completes acquisition of TotalEnergies Marketing Jordan, introduces Engen brand

Vivo Energy has completed its acquisition of 100 percent of the shares in TotalEnergies Marketing Jordan, marking its official entry into the Jordanian market and the introduction of the Engen retail fuel brand to the Kingdom.

The transaction includes TotalEnergies Marketing Jordan's network of about 180 service stations, as well as its commercial fuels and lubricants business.

The acquisition expands Vivo Energy's footprint beyond Africa into Jordan. The company now operates about 4,200 service stations across 29 markets in North, West, East and Southern Africa, the Indian Ocean Islands, and Jordan.

As part of the transition, the Engen brand will replace the TotalEnergies brand across service stations in Jordan over the coming months.

Engen is Vivo Energy's owned retail brand and is currently present in 13 of the company's markets. It is the leading fuel brand in South Africa, where more than 1,000 Engen service stations sell one in every four litres of fuel.

The acquisition follows the announcement of the transaction in November 2025. According to Vivo Energy, all required regulatory approvals and conditions precedent have now been satisfied, allowing the deal to be completed.

Commenting on the acquisition, Stan Mittelman, CEO of the Vivo Energy Group, said:

"This is an important milestone for Vivo Energy as we expand beyond Africa into Jordan, a market with strong fundamentals and a team we have great respect for. Vivo Energy, and our retail brand Engen, are built on African values of customer service and community, which we believe have a real story to tell in Jordan. We look forward to supporting continued growth in the market."

The company has appointed Adel Saadallah as Managing Director of Vivo Energy Jordan to lead operations in the country.

Speaking on his appointment, Saadallah said: "I am genuinely proud to be appointed to lead Vivo Energy’s business in Jordan, as we expand into this new market. I have been part of Vivo Energy since the company was founded and have seen first-hand how our model creates businesses that last."

He emphasized that while ownership has changed, the transition will not affect employees, dealer agreements or customer relationships.

"Today’s announcement is a change of ownership, but employees, dealer contracts and customer relationships carry over unchanged. My priority will be to work alongside the existing team, build on what is working well and make the transition as smooth as possible for everyone. We recognise that 2026 is a year of pride for Jordan: The Kingdom’s 80th Independence Day anniversary and the national team’s first ever World Cup appearance. We will work to reflect this pride in our programmes, putting Jordan and Jordanians first."

Vivo Energy said its business model is built around empowering local management teams to serve customers and stakeholders effectively, an approach it intends to replicate in Jordan.

The company supplies fuels, lubricants, liquefied petroleum gas and chemicals to customers across sectors including aviation, marine, transport, construction, agriculture, manufacturing and power. Its retail network also offers convenience stores, restaurants, card services and other non-fuel services.

Vivo Energy employs about 6,000 people and has access to more than 2.1 billion litres of fuel storage capacity across its markets.

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