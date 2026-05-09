Watch Live: 27th Telecel Ghana Music Awards

Audio By Carbonatix
The stage is set for the 27th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2027 as Ghana’s biggest night in music returns with heightened anticipation, glamour and fierce competition among the country’s top artistes.
The annual awards scheme, organised by Charterhouse Productions, is expected to bring together musicians, industry players, entertainment personalities and music lovers for a celebration of excellence, creativity and impact within Ghana’s vibrant music industry.
Over the years, the awards have evolved into one of the country’s most prestigious entertainment events, serving as a major platform for recognising outstanding achievements across multiple genres, including highlife, hiplife, gospel, reggae/dancehall, Afrobeats and hip-hop.
This year’s edition is expected to feature thrilling live performances, red-carpet glamour and intense competition for the coveted Artiste of the Year award, often regarded as the ultimate honour in Ghana’s music industry.
Music fans are also expected to witness performances from some of the country’s biggest stars, alongside special appearances and tributes celebrating the growth and influence of Ghanaian music on the international stage.
Watch the live programme below:
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