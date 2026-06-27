‘We cannot trade our future for present needs’: Awulae Kwasi Amakye backs rCOMSDEP’s responsible mining agenda

The Paramount Chief of the Western Nzema Traditional Area, His Royal Majesty Awulae Kwasi Amakye III, has thrown his weight behind the government’s flagship programme to end illegal mining, known as galamsey.

The Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme (rCOMSDEP), a government initiative under the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to promote responsible mining, was presented to the traditional ruler at his palace.

Briefing the Awulae, the National Coordinator of rCOMSDEP, Ms. Mawusi Ama Mawuenyafia, explained the scope of the programme. She stressed its focus on skills development and employment creation for communities.

“This is an upgrade on what was previously known as community mining,” Ms. Mawuenyafia said. “Under this programme, traditional rulers have been given a voice to determine community priorities and to set expectations for investors who come to operate in their areas. These agreements are officially documented, witnessed, and approved by rCOMSDEP before the Minister grants a mining lease.”

In his response, HRM Awulae Kwasi Amakye welcomed the initiative but urged the Coordinator to remain vigilant. He cautioned that no one should use the programme as cover to mine irresponsibly.

“If you look at Ghana’s mineral map, you will notice that the mining resources on my land remain largely untapped. I am not against mining, but until the right framework is in place, we will not permit mining here. My position has always been that we cannot trade our future for present needs if it is done irresponsibly,” the Paramount Chief stated.

Ms. Mawuenyafia assured the Awulae that her outfit, in collaboration with the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS), will clamp down on illegal mining activities. She said rCOMSDEP will insist on and promote responsible mining practices that benefit all members of the community.

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