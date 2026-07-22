What would Ghana look like if Prof Mills had completed his terms? – Prof Frimpong-Boateng

Former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, has questioned what Ghana’s development trajectory would have been if former President John Evans Atta Mills had lived to complete his first term and possibly serve a second term.

Speaking at the 14th Commemorative Lecture in honour of Professor John Evans Atta Mills on Wednesday, July 22, Prof. Frimpong-Boateng said the late president’s legacy remains defined by values such as peace, humility, integrity, accountability and ethical leadership.

According to him, Professor Mills’ tenure as the third President of Ghana’s Fourth Republic was anchored on the principles of the rule of law and good governance.

"All those watching or listening within Ghana and across the world will agree that the legacy of Professor Mills is defined by peace, humility, integrity, transparency, accountability, academic excellence, servant leadership, and the rest," he said.

He added that it was important for Ghanaians to reflect on the achievements of the late president during the three-and-a-half years he served before his passing in 2012.

"It is good to remember what Professor Mills accomplished in the three and a half years that God gave him to serve Ghana," he stated.

However, Prof. Frimpong-Boateng said remembering Professor Mills’ leadership also raises important questions about the country’s possible path if the former president had been able to complete his full term and continue in office.

"Yet, remembering what he stood for compels us to ask a more searching question. What would have been the condition of Ghana today if President Mills had had the strength to complete his first term and most probably also serve the second term?" he asked.

Professor Mills, who was elected president on January 7, 2009, until his death on July 24, 2012, while serving his first term in office.

He was buried at the Asomdwe Park on August 10, 2012. After years of neglect, several of Professor Mills' friends, admirers, and loyalists appealed to former President Akufo-Addo to restore the Asomdwe Park. This was done, and the completed facility was commissioned on July 24, 2022, on the eighth anniversary of his passing.

The commemorative lecture brought together political leaders, academics, civil society representatives and members of the public to reflect on the life, leadership and enduring values of the late president.

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