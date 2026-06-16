Who Protects the Dreamer? Reflections on the vulnerability of the Girl Child

Thelma Takyiwaa Ankomah

The recent tragic death of Innocentia Avinu, a young Level 200 student of the University of Cape Coast, has left many of us speechless, heartbroken, and deeply reflective. While the police continue their investigations and the cause of death remains to be established, her unfortunate passing raises questions that transcend the boundaries of one family, one institution, or one community. It invites us to place society itself in the dock and ask: Who is protecting the girl child?

As a student of the Ghana School of Law, I have been taught that every accused person is presumed innocent until proven guilty. Yet, it appears that in the court of life, the girl child is presumed vulnerable from birth and is continually forced to defend herself against circumstances she never created.

From infancy to adulthood, the journey of many young women resembles a relentless legal battle. Exhibit A is the young girl walking several miles to school, determined to secure a better future despite poverty and hardship. Exhibit B is the adolescent girl navigating unwanted advances, harassment, intimidation, and exploitation while trying to focus on her education. Exhibit C is the graduate seeking employment, only to discover that qualifications alone are sometimes considered insufficient currency in a marketplace where integrity is often tested.

This irony is both painful and profound. Society loudly proclaims that women are the backbone of development, yet frequently places obstacles in their path. We celebrate the girl child on International Women's Day, but too often fail to protect her on ordinary days. We encourage her to dream big, yet some individuals seek to take advantage of those dreams. We urge her to pursue education, yet she often studies under the shadow of fear.

There is an old saying that when you educate a woman, you educate a nation. If that is true—and it undoubtedly is—then every attack on a girl child is an attack on national development itself. Every dream cut short represents a loss not only to a family but also to society. Every promising young woman whose future is stolen leaves behind unanswered questions and unfulfilled potential.

Perhaps the most heartbreaking aspect is the sacrifice made by parents. Across Ghana, fathers and mothers labour tirelessly to provide opportunities for their daughters. Some sell property, some endure financial hardship, and others deny themselves comfort so their children can pursue education. Their greatest reward is the hope of seeing their daughters graduate, succeed, and transform their lives.

Imagine, then, the pain of receiving tragic news midway through that journey. Imagine preparing for a graduation ceremony only to find yourself planning a funeral. Such realities expose the fragility of life and the cruelty that sometimes lurks beneath the surface of human relationships.

As future lawyers, we often speak about justice. Yet justice is not merely about courtrooms, statutes, and legal procedures. Justice begins with creating a society where vulnerable persons can live without fear. It begins with respect for human dignity. It begins with teaching our sons that strength is not measured by dominance but by character. It begins with teaching our daughters that their worth is not determined by anyone's approval.

To young women, I say this: pursue your dreams with courage, but also with caution. Be mindful of your surroundings. Protect your personal information. Inform trusted persons of your whereabouts. Surround yourself with people of integrity. Trust wisely because, unfortunately, not everyone who smiles wishes you well.

To parents, remain involved in the lives of your children regardless of their age. The transition from adolescence to adulthood does not eliminate the need for guidance. Communication remains one of the greatest safeguards available to families.

To educational institutions, student welfare must never be treated as an administrative afterthought. Safe campuses, effective security measures, and responsive support systems are not luxuries; they are necessities.

To society, we must stop normalising conduct that endangers women and girls. Silence in the face of wrongdoing only empowers wrongdoers. We all have a collective responsibility to protect the vulnerable.

Life, indeed, is full of misery, uncertainty, and challenges. Yet it is also full of opportunities to make a difference. The memory of young people whose lives end tragically should not merely provoke temporary outrage; it should inspire lasting change.

As investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding Innocentia's death, we owe it to her memory and to every young woman striving for a better future to ask difficult questions and demand better answers.

The girl child has done nothing wrong. Her only "offence" is daring to dream in a world that sometimes appears determined to make dreaming dangerous. Yet she must not give up. She must continue to strive, continue to learn, continue to rise, and continue to make her parents proud.

For when a girl succeeds, a family succeeds. When a family succeeds, a community succeeds. And when communities succeed, nations prosper.

The real question before us, therefore, is not where the girl child went wrong. The real question is whether society is prepared to do what is right.

May the soul of Innocentia Avinu rest in perfect peace, and may her passing serve as a call for greater protection, vigilance, and compassion toward every girl child.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.