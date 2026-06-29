Woman arrested in Kwadaso over alleged “ghost disguise” break-in at late friend’s home

Audio By Carbonatix
Residents of Agric in the Kwadaso Municipality of the Ashanti Region have been left in shock after a woman allegedly broke into the room of her late friend while dressed in a “ghost-like” outfit.
The suspect, identified as Nana Akua—also known on TikTok as Mama Gee or Akua Sikapa—was reportedly found in the room of her deceased friend, Mrs Osei Bonsu, on Saturday evening.
According to eyewitness accounts published by Adom News (Adom News), neighbours became alarmed after noticing unusual movement around the late woman’s residence, where she died a few weeks ago.
They reportedly found Nana Akua wearing a white cloth covering her head and body while allegedly removing clothes from the deceased’s wardrobe.
An eyewitness, Matilda, said residents initially mistook her for a spiritual presence before realising she was a person.
“We saw someone dressed like a ghost trying to unlock the door of the late Mrs. Osei Bonsu. We were afraid because we thought it was a ghost… we then started shouting ‘thief, thief,’ and the youth who were around moved to the house and caught her,” she recounted.
She added that when questioned, the suspect claimed she had been experiencing disturbances from the spirit of her late friend and said a fetish priest had advised her to take the deceased’s clothes for a ritual to stop the alleged spiritual encounters.
Community members say Nana Akua and the deceased were previously part of the same group, with the late Mrs Osei Bonsu serving as leader and the suspect as her assistant.
The suspect was later handed over to the Ghana Police Service (Ghana Police Service) for questioning.
Police have confirmed that investigations are ongoing to determine her motive and whether she acted alone.
Residents are meanwhile calling for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident as authorities work to establish the facts.
Latest Stories
-
Woman arrested in Kwadaso over alleged “ghost disguise” break-in at late friend’s home
11 seconds
-
NHIA vows crackdown on illegal charges at health facilities
3 minutes
-
St Monica’s tutors trained in grant erriting as Colleges of Education strengthen research capacity
10 minutes
-
Treat flooding as national security threat, Henry Quartey urges
14 minutes
-
WHO Ghana cites CHAG-gov’t partnership among Africa’s strongest health collaborations
16 minutes
-
NHIA accelerates claims payments, advances talks on new tariffs
35 minutes
-
CHAG facilities remain backbone of NHIS in rural Ghana – NHIA boss
38 minutes
-
Accra floods disrupt business activities as traders, trucks are stranded on major roads
48 minutes
-
GRIDCo, ECG temporarily shut down Mallam and Achimota substations over flood risk
59 minutes
-
Floodwaters cut off Winneba–Cape Coast highway, leaving hundreds stranded
60 minutes
-
UTAG-UCC rejects GTEC promotion harmonisation plan, cites threats to university autonomy
1 hour
-
GNFS battles major rubber factory fire at Circle as heavy rains hamper response
2 hours
-
GAF deploy troops to flood-hit communities in Accra under ‘Operation Boafo’
2 hours
-
Ghana School of Law reschedules ADR and Ghana Legal System exams to June 30 after Accra flooding
2 hours
-
Adopt NPA’s transparent pricing model to build public trust – CEMSE tells PURC
2 hours