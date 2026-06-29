Woman arrested in Kwadaso over alleged “ghost disguise” break-in at late friend’s home

Residents of Agric in the Kwadaso Municipality of the Ashanti Region have been left in shock after a woman allegedly broke into the room of her late friend while dressed in a “ghost-like” outfit.

The suspect, identified as Nana Akua—also known on TikTok as Mama Gee or Akua Sikapa—was reportedly found in the room of her deceased friend, Mrs Osei Bonsu, on Saturday evening.

According to eyewitness accounts published by Adom News (Adom News), neighbours became alarmed after noticing unusual movement around the late woman’s residence, where she died a few weeks ago.

They reportedly found Nana Akua wearing a white cloth covering her head and body while allegedly removing clothes from the deceased’s wardrobe.

An eyewitness, Matilda, said residents initially mistook her for a spiritual presence before realising she was a person.

“We saw someone dressed like a ghost trying to unlock the door of the late Mrs. Osei Bonsu. We were afraid because we thought it was a ghost… we then started shouting ‘thief, thief,’ and the youth who were around moved to the house and caught her,” she recounted.

She added that when questioned, the suspect claimed she had been experiencing disturbances from the spirit of her late friend and said a fetish priest had advised her to take the deceased’s clothes for a ritual to stop the alleged spiritual encounters.

Community members say Nana Akua and the deceased were previously part of the same group, with the late Mrs Osei Bonsu serving as leader and the suspect as her assistant.

The suspect was later handed over to the Ghana Police Service (Ghana Police Service) for questioning.

Police have confirmed that investigations are ongoing to determine her motive and whether she acted alone.

Residents are meanwhile calling for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident as authorities work to establish the facts.

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