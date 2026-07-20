Wontumi arrives at Accra High Court for judgment in Samreboi mining case

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has arrived at the Accra High Court as the court prepares to deliver judgment in the high-profile Samreboi concession case.

The judgment, scheduled for today, July 20, 2026, follows months of legal proceedings in which Wontumi and his company, Akonta Mining Limited, faced charges over alleged unauthorised mining activities on the Samreboi concession in the Western Region

The anticipated ruling follows the court's decision last month to grant Wontumi's new lead counsel, Samuel Atta Akyea, additional time to file a written address in support of the defence's case.

However, the defence has since filed an application seeking to halt the delivery of the judgment, citing a constitutional interpretation case currently pending before the Supreme Court.

Mr Atta Akyea has argued that the High Court should suspend proceedings until the Supreme Court determines the constitutional issues raised in the application.

The lawyer has also informed the court that he is currently outside the jurisdiction and is expected to return to the country on Wednesday, July 22.

The High Court is therefore expected to first determine whether to proceed with the delivery of judgment as scheduled or grant the defence's request for an adjournment pending the Supreme Court's decision.

Chairman Wontumi, through his company Akonta Mining, is facing charges relating to alleged illegal mining activities at Samreboi in the Western Region. He has denied all the allegations.

The case has reached the judgment stage following the close of the prosecution's and defence's arguments.

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