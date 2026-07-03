Workers of GNCCI members may stay home a while longer due to recent floods – GNCCI CEO

The Chief Executive of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce, Mark Badu Aboagye, has stated that businesses severely affected by the recent floods will be compelled to allow their workers to stay home for a while longer.

He explained that “we are not sacking them, but rather they have to stay home as long as we have not been able to put our offices back in shape”.

He disclosed this on PM EXPRESS BUSINESS EDITION on 3 July 2026 with host George Wiafe on JOYNEWS.

According to him, most of its members have been badly affected, thus they may have to take some drastic action n to save the situation.

“Some of our members in the manufacturing space, their raw materials have been destroyed, their stocks have been affected, and the process to organise themselves will take a while”.

“Even though most of these enterprises have insured their products, making the required claims for things to be restored may even take a while”, he added.

While communities, persons affected by these floods will get some support from the state or government, he said same cannot be said for businesses in communities affected by the floods.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mHHz1muwjXQ

Speaking on the same programme, the Managing Director of Bedrock Insurance, Ernest Frimpong, said insurance firms are moving fast to ensure that claims are paid to businesses affected by the disaster.

“We are working with a target of five days, and we are moving fast to deal with this challenge” he added

According to him, most of these payments had delayed because the affected businesses have not submitted the required documentation to fast-track the process.

For his part, the Chief Executive of the Ghana Bankers Association, John Awuah, said banks are committed to engaging businesses that are affected to re-negotiate their credit facilities.

Mr. Awuah added that “the commercial banks did it during the COVID-19 time and we will do it again this time round”.

“For the banks, we have been impacted badly, and that will be reflected when it comes to our loan booked and the performance of our credits, but we will survive”, he added.

All the panellists on the show took turns to express their frustrations about the floods, which they believe is “manmade’ and avoidable, arguing that never again should we be hit by this challenge”.

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