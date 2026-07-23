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WORLD RESCUE: The IFC Funded the A&C Mall After Ghanaian Banks Said No

Source: kafuideyinterviews.com  
  23 July 2026 3:11pm
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“What I like about the IFC is not only are they giving you the money, they are also giving you ideas. They bring people to support you and consultants.”

The turning point in the development of A&C Mall came only after the first three phases had already been completed without support from local banks, according to founder Dr Andrew Asamoah.

Speaking to Kafui Dey, he said officials from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the private sector arm of the World Bank Group, visited the project after learning about his progress.

“I went to the World Bank IFC. They came down to see what I’d done,” he said.

After reviewing the development and his financial records, the institution decided to support the project.

“I explained how I did it on my own. They saw all the documentation and said, ‘We are ready to help you.’”

Dr Asamoah said the partnership has continued for about eight years and has gone beyond financing.

“What I like with the IFC is not only are they giving you the money, they are also giving you ideas. They bring people to support you and consultants.”

He said the institution has played a key role in shaping later developments at A&C Mall, describing the partnership as instrumental to the project’s continued growth.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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