South Africa opens Zuma corruption inquiry

A public inquiry in South Africa has started investigating alleged corruption by ex-President Jacob Zuma.

The inquiry is looking into "state capture", where the wealthy Gupta family is accused of trying to influence political decisions, including the naming of ministers.

Accusations of graft dogged Mr Zuma's presidency before he was forced to step down in February.

The former president and the Gupta family deny any wrongdoing.

Opening the inquiry, commission head Deputy Chief Justice Ray Zondo appealed for South Africans to share what they know.



In 2016, thousands marched in the capital, Pretoria, calling for Mr Zuma to step down over the graft allegations

"We urge all South Africans who love this country to come forward and assist this commission in order that we may resolve this problem," he said.