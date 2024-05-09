Your 100% mineral ownership promise mere political rhetoric – Alan tells Bawumia

The leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen has dismissed promises made by New Patriotic Party flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, regarding the ownership of Ghana’s mineral resources.

According to him, it is a mere political rhetoric.

Dr. Bawumia, during his recent campaign tour of the Bono region, vowed to ensure 100% Ghanaian ownership of mineral resources if elected President.

He expressed concerns about the current framework of Ghana’s mining sector, suggesting that it doesn’t fully reflect Ghanaian ownership of its minerals.

However, the independent presidential aspirant, in an interview with the Chronicle Newspaper, contradicted the Vice President’s promise.

He argued that, the promise is a political propaganda.

Mr. Kyerematen mentioned Article 257 (6) of the 1992 Constitution, which already guarantees that all mineral resources within Ghana and its territorial waters are vested in the President on behalf of the Ghanaian people.

He said this constitutional provision already ensures 100% ownership of mineral resources by Ghanaians.

Mr. Kyerematen clarified that both solid and liquid minerals are included in this ownership, with specific laws governing their access and management.

He therefore described Dr. Bawumia’s pledge as misleading, stating that it creates a false impression that Ghanaians don’t currently own their mineral resources.

