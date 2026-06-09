Zack Orji, other Nollywood stars come under attack after leading Tinubu rally in Abuja 

Veteran Nollywood actor, Zack Orji, has come under intense scrutiny on social media after leading supporters of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at a solidarity rally in Abuja.

The participants, mainly Nollywood stars, praised the administration’s achievements in infrastructure and security, while also calling for an end to kidnappings across the country.

The rally, organised by the Re-elect Tinubu For Inclusive Nigeria (RTIFN) movement under the slogan, “Relax, Tinubu Is Fixing Nigeria,” followed a major medical outreach programme that provided free consultations, treatments and medications to hundreds of residents, particularly low-income earners.

Orji, who serves as Deputy Director-General of the movement, addressed journalists during the event and urged Nigerians to support President Tinubu’s reform agenda ahead of the 2027 elections.

The demonstration comes amid growing public concern over insecurity, with recent abductions reported in parts of Oyo and Borno states, as well as continued economic hardship linked to rising inflation and the high cost of living.

However, attention on social media quickly shifted from the rally itself to Orji’s appearance during the march. Videos and photographs circulating online showed the actor walking slowly and appearing physically frail, prompting a wave of reactions on X.

Several users questioned why celebrities were publicly supporting the administration despite widespread economic challenges.

One user, identified as @AdenolaOla…, wrote: “Nollywood actors declaring Tinubu is fixing Nigeria while millions of Nigerians are eating garri with no sugar and fuel is ₦1,200/litre. Is this ‘fixing’ or paid PR?”

Another user, @Dammyse…, dismissed the rally as “fake support,” alleging that some entertainers were seeking political relevance rather than addressing issues such as inflation and kidnapping

Another commenter, @CHILDwitGrace, accused celebrities supporting the president of misleading struggling Nigerians, while others suggested the actors were motivated by political interests.

While many on social media reacted negatively, some users defended public figures' right to openly support candidates and political causes of their choice, arguing that political affiliation should not be grounds for personal attacks.

The debate reflects the deep divisions that continue to shape public discourse around Tinubu’s administration.

While supporters point to ongoing infrastructure projects, economic reforms and security interventions as evidence of progress, critics argue that many Nigerians have yet to feel the benefits amid rising living costs and persistent insecurity.

The controversy surrounding Orji’s appearance and political activism has further highlighted the increasingly prominent role celebrities play in Nigeria’s political landscape, where endorsements often generate as much debate as the policies being promoted.

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