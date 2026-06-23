48 bullets were fired at Adwoa Safo – Aunt

Audio By Carbonatix
An aunt of the former Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has called for a thorough investigation into the shooting incident involving her niece, claiming that 48 bullets were fired during the attack.
According to Nana Pomaa Nhyira, Mrs Safo was fortunate to have survived the incident, which she described as a matter of life and death.
“Forty-eight bullets were fired at Adwoa Safo. If she had been seriously injured, we would be telling a different story today,” she stated.
“We thank God that she was not seriously injured because by now we could have lost her,” Nana Pomaa Nhyira said.
She urged the Ghana Police Service and the judiciary to ensure that justice is served, stressing that the circumstances surrounding the incident must be treated with the seriousness they deserve.
Nana Pomaa Nhyira expressed concern over the decision by the Adenta Circuit Court to grant bail to Israel Kwadwo Safo Akofena and eight others accused of involvement in a shooting incident at Kwabenya in Accra.
The court granted each of the accused persons bail in the sum of GH¢500,000 with two sureties. However, Nana Pomaa Nhyira maintained that while the court's decision must be respected, due process should be allowed to take its course to ensure justice is served.
She urged investigators and the judiciary to handle the case thoroughly and fairly, stressing that the circumstances surrounding the incident warrant careful scrutiny.
“This is a life-and-death situation. I plead with the Inspector-General of Police and the judges handling the matter to look into it carefully and deliver fair judgment,” she said.
She questioned the level of force allegedly used in the incident, arguing that no individual should be subjected to such treatment regardless of the circumstances.
“If someone had committed an offence, would it justify firing shots aimed at the person? The authorities must investigate this matter thoroughly,” she added.
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