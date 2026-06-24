Inside the Kwabenya shooting: The family feud, arrests and gun licence crackdown

It began as a dispute over church and family succession but has escalated into a full-blown criminal matter involving gunfire, multiple arrests, a suspended security company license, and the revocation of all firearm licenses in the country.

Here is everything that has happened since the shooting incident that has reportedly left bullet pellets lodged dangerously close to the brain of former Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

How It All Started

The shooting incident at Kwabenya comes amid a succession dispute surrounding the Kristo Asafo Mission following the death of its founder, Apostle Emeritus Dr Ing. Kwadwo Safo.

Some factions of the church have voiced their support for Israel Kwadwo Safo, popularly known as Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena, as their preferred successor to the late founder.

However, some family members and senior figures within the church have strongly opposed the process, arguing that constitutional provisions governing leadership succession have not been properly followed.

A former Deputy General Secretary of the church, Kweku Agyenim Boateng, and a former Executive Assistant to the late Apostle, Seth Appiah Richard Brown, filed a lawsuit at the General Jurisdiction Division of the High Court in Accra seeking to prevent the installation. They argued that constitutional amendments introduced in 2024 changed the church’s succession framework and rendered Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena ineligible to assume leadership.

Despite the court action, the installation went ahead on June 21, 2026, and it was during this exercise that guns were fired.

The Shooting

On Sunday morning, a ceremony to introduce the new successor to the council of the church was taking place at Nana Akofena’s residence at Kwabenya when Adwoa Safo arrived and requested access to the premises but was denied entry.

Armed security personnel at the residence allegedly discharged firearms during the confrontation that followed.

Police preliminary investigations revealed that Adwoa Safo sustained a gunshot injury to her left ear. After reporting the incident to the Kwabenya Police Station, she was issued a medical report form, and her vehicle with registration number GN 3482-24, which had visible gunshot damage, was retained for forensic examination.

Two Opposing Accounts

The family and the church have offered sharply different versions of what happened.

The Kwadwo Safo family claim Adwoa Safo had gone to the property to serve court documents on her younger brother as part of the ongoing succession dispute when the shooting occurred. They alleged that Nana Akofena fired a gun several times in her direction and instructed others at the scene to open fire on her vehicle.

The Kristo Asafo Mission, on the other hand, claimed that Adwoa Safo arrived after a lawful church event had taken place and forcefully drove her vehicle into the entrance gates of the property, causing substantial damage. The church said her actions created a serious risk to life and property, and that security personnel present took action to protect lives and church property.

A lawyer for the mission, Nana Kofi Kantanka, stated on Joy News that Adwoa Safo allegedly fired the first shot. Those claims have not been independently confirmed by police.

Adwoa Safo herself has rejected both allegations. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, June 23, she denied ramming her vehicle into the gates and dismissed claims that she fired first.

“I don’t own a gun, I didn’t shoot a gun and I will never shoot a gun,” she said.

The Arrests

On the evening of June 21, the Ghana Police Service announced the arrest of six private security guards. Five pump-action guns, one Taurus pistol loaded with seven rounds of 9mm ammunition, an additional magazine containing five rounds of 9mm ammunition, and communication equipment were retrieved after a search at the scene.

The following day, Israel Kwadwo Safo Akofena reported himself to the Regional Police Headquarters and was handed over to the Criminal Investigations Department.

A search of his residence and vehicle led to the retrieval of 120 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 50 rounds of .45 calibre ammunition, 25 rounds of .40 calibre ammunition, additional loaded magazines, and two Glock pistols, one of which is registered in his name. Two other suspects, Nana Kwaku Afriyie and Kwadwo Safo Koomson, were also arrested in the course of investigations.

Later on Monday, a court granted GH¢500,000 bail to Kwadwo Safo Akofena and eight others arrested in connection with the case.

The case has been adjourned to September 23, 2026.

Actions Taken by the Interior Ministry

The Ministry of the Interior suspended the operating license of Kantanka Security Services Limited with immediate effect, citing the alleged use of unprescribed uniforms and the possession and use of firearms and ammunition by its personnel.

It’s worth noting that under Ghanaian law, private security companies are prohibited from carrying firearms. All institutions have been advised to refrain from doing business with Kantanka Security Services Limited until investigations are concluded.

The ministry went further. Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak announced the suspension of all active gun licences in the country, requiring all firearms holders in Ghana to undergo a fresh screening process to obtain new licences.

Speaking on Joy FM, the minister cited emerging concerns about weaknesses in the firearm licensing regime, including compliance breaches and the misuse of legally registered weapons.

Adwoa Safo’s Condition

The Kwadwo Safo family confirmed on Monday, June 22, that Adwoa Safo is in stable condition and responding positively to treatment. The family is reportedly considering seeking medical care abroad, following the revelation that medical examinations had detected bullet pellets and shattered glass fragments lodged dangerously close to her brain.

Where Things Currently Stand

The matter is now being handled by the Criminal Investigations Department at Police Headquarters.

The church’s installation of a new leader has gone ahead despite the court injunction, raising the prospect of contempt of court proceedings.

The succession dispute, the criminal investigation and the question of Apostle Kwadwo Safo’s will — which sources say has already been located at court and awaits probate after the burial scheduled for the end of July 2026, are all running simultaneously.

The funeral of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo is also another issue the family has yet to get out of the way.

This story is far from over.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.