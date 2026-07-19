Academic excellence without integrity can be dangerous — Chief Justice

Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie has urged students to place equal importance on character and academic achievement, cautioning that knowledge acquired without integrity and moral discipline can become harmful to society rather than beneficial.

He said Ghana's future would depend not only on the academic success of its young people but also on the values they cultivate, stressing that leadership demands honesty, fairness, responsibility and service.

The Chief Justice made the remarks when he inaugurated Justice Clubs in selected Senior High Schools in the Ashanti Region and administered the oath of office to newly elected student executives.

The initiative forms part of efforts to promote legal literacy, civic responsibility, leadership and respect for the rule of law among students.

Addressing students, teachers and education stakeholders, Justice Baffoe-Bonnie said the establishment of the clubs represented an investment in the country's future because they would nurture young people who appreciate justice, integrity and responsible citizenship.

He reminded the newly elected student leaders that positions of responsibility should be regarded as opportunities to serve rather than symbols of status.

"This may appear to be a small office today, but it is a great privilege. Among you are future presidents, lawyers, judges, police officers, teachers and public servants who will shape the destiny of this country," he said.

The Chief Justice observed that education alone was insufficient unless it was anchored on sound ethical principles.

"Knowledge without direction can be dangerous, and ambition without integrity can be destructive. That is why we must deliberately build character alongside academic excellence," he stated.

Leadership through example

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie encouraged the student executives to recognise that genuine leadership is demonstrated through conduct rather than authority.

He urged them to become role models whose actions would inspire their colleagues to embrace discipline, honesty and respect.

"Leadership is measured by example, not by position. Your colleagues will learn more from what you do than from what you say. If you are honest, they will learn honesty. If you are disciplined, they will learn discipline. If you are respectful, they will become respectful," he said.

He added that the responsibility of leadership extended beyond school and required a lifelong commitment to fairness and public service.

"Our duty is not merely to celebrate leadership but to play our part with diligence and honour in building a stronger Ghana. That is the call before every one of you."

Ambassadors of justice

The Chief Justice further challenged students to uphold justice and good conduct wherever they found themselves, saying the habits formed during their school years would shape their future contributions to society.

"I urge you to become responsible citizens—not only in your classrooms, but also in your homes, places of worship, communities and, eventually, your workplaces. Character, fairness and respect are habits that remain with us for life," he said.

Drawing on his personal experiences, Justice Baffoe-Bonnie encouraged students to develop the confidence to think independently instead of simply following popular opinion.

He explained that he deliberately supported a different football club from his peers while growing up as a way of cultivating independent judgement, adding that such critical thinking was essential in the legal profession and public life.

"Do not be afraid to think differently. Sometimes the courage to choose a different path is what distinguishes successful people," he advised.

He also cited examples of accomplished jurists who rose from modest beginnings to serve on Ghana's Supreme Court and international judicial institutions, urging students not to allow their current circumstances to define their future.

Using the analogy of crabs pulling one another back into a bucket, he cautioned them against distractions, peer pressure and negative influences.

"Stay focused on your target. Do not be deceived by where you are today. Your starting point does not determine your destination."

Confidence in the future

Expressing optimism about the students' prospects, Justice Baffoe-Bonnie said many of those present would eventually occupy key leadership positions in the country.

"In ten, twenty or thirty years, some of you seated here will become Members of Parliament, judges, lawyers, doctors, engineers and perhaps even the President of the Republic of Ghana."

He also commended the participating schools for promoting holistic education, saying educational excellence should be measured not only by examination results but also by the quality of character instilled in students.

"This school may consistently rank among the best academically, but if you ask me what makes a school truly great, I will always say it is the emphasis placed on character."

Concluding his address, the Chief Justice reminded the students that the strength of any nation ultimately depends on the integrity of its citizens.

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