Appeal already filed in Larry Dogbey contempt case — Lawyer

Lawyer for journalist and Editor of The Herald newspaper, Larry Dogbey, David Annan, says an appeal has already been filed against the Accra High Court’s ruling in the contempt case.

He dismissed suggestions that the defence still has up to 10 days within which to initiate the process.

According to Mr Annan, the appeal process had already commenced before the latest discussions, stressing that once an appeal is filed, the issue of seeking further relief at the trial level becomes procedurally improper.

“We have filed the appeal already,” he said, adding that the case is now properly before the appellate court.

He made the remarks in an interview on JoyNews' Newsfile on Saturday, June 27.

The comments come in the wake of the conviction of Larry Dogbey by an Accra High Court on Thursday, June 25, where he was found guilty of contempt of court over publications relating to an ongoing legal dispute.

Justice Isaac Addo ruled that the publications amounted to a deliberate breach of a court order restricting further commentary on the matter.

Following the ruling, the court granted a conditional 10-day bail window after a swift ex parte application by the defence team seeking to stay execution of the custodial sentence, pending the determination of the appeal.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.