Read Full Judgment that sent Herald Editor Larry Dogbey to prison for 7 days

Larry Alans Dogbey

The Editor of The Herald newspaper, Larry Dogbey, has been sentenced to seven days' imprisonment after an Accra High Court found him guilty of contempt over the newspaper's publication of a case involving Kevin Okyere and Petraco SA.

The judgment was delivered by Justice Isaac Addo on Thursday, June 25. Mr Dogbey later confirmed the conviction and sentence in a Facebook post, announcing that he had been committed to prison following the court's ruling.

Below is the full judgment

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.