Basketball superstar LeBron James to leave LA Lakers

NBA superstar LeBron James is leaving the Los Angeles Lakers and will continue his career with another team.

James, 41, has spent the past eight seasons with the Lakers and helped the franchise win the 2020 NBA title.

He has played alongside his son Bronny, 21, since 2024.

Media reports suggest the league's all-time leading scorer is a target for the Golden State Warriors.

The Lakers said, external: "LeBron James is one of the greatest athletes in history.

"We will always be grateful for his eight years with the Lakers - including the title he led us to in 2020, under the most difficult circumstances imaginable, and the countless records he broke in purple and gold.

"We wish him the best in his future, both on and off the court. He will always be a cherished member of the Lakers family."

James averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds this season with the Lakers. The 22-time All-Star and four-time NBA champion is the all-time leader in games (1,622) and points (43,440).

He was selected with the first pick in the 2003 NBA Draft ⁠by his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers, where he spent seven seasons before announcing during a live TV special titled 'The Decision' that he was leaving for the Miami Heat.

James then returned to Cleveland and, in 2016, rallied the team from a 3-1 series deficit in the NBA Finals to stun Golden State and make good on his promise to deliver the Cavaliers their first championship.

He helped the Lakers win the NBA title in 2020, nine months after legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash.

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