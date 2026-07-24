NBA star LeBron James to join Philadelphia 76ers

Audio By Carbonatix
Basketball superstar LeBron James has announced he will be joining the Philadelphia 76ers next season.
The NBA veteran, 41, said on Friday that the 76ers will be the last team he plays for in his career, after eight seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Sixers grabbed James, over the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Miami Heat, also rumored to be in the running for James.
"I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time," James said on X.
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