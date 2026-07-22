Miami mistakenly post LeBron James ‘introductory’ video

Miami Heat mistakenly posted a link on YouTube to LeBron James' 'introductory press conference' despite the NBA great not yet deciding where he will play next season.

The link to the live stream - scheduled for 27 July - was uploaded to the Heat's channel on Tuesday before being deleted.

A Heat spokesperson told Reuters, the video was posted in error by staff who were preparing for the possibility of James joining the side.

BBC Sport has contacted Miami Heat for comment.

James, 41, announced he was leaving the Los Angeles Lakers in June after eight years, in which he led them to the 2020 NBA title - his fourth overall.

He previously played for Miami between 2010 and 2014.

James averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds last season with the Lakers.

The 22-time All-Star is the NBA's all-time leader in games (1,622) and points (43,440).

A return to Florida for James would form a formidable starting five for the Heat alongside fellow new signing and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and centre Bam Adebayo.

Given the Heat traded key members of their squad away to land Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks, a player of James' calibre would add further scoring power and experience with the Miami team focused on a quick rebuild towards a title push.

But earlier this week, James' agent Rich Paul said he is "not going to be rushed" into making a decision.

"It's his choice to make and when he makes the choice, he'll make it," Paul said on the Game Over with Max Kellerman and Rich Paul podcast.

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