Music

Bella Shmurda reacts to $4m property scam report

Source: Daily Post   
  23 July 2026 2:05am
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Afrobeats star, Abiola Ahmed Akinbiyi, popularly known as Bella Shmurda, has debunked reports alleging that he lost $4 million in a Lagos property scam.

Recall that a viral report claimed the singer broke down in tears while asking Nigerians for assistance during an Instagram Live session over an alleged fraudulent property deal.

Reacting, Bella Shmurda described the report as fake, stressing that he wasn’t scammed.

He added that contrary to the report that he is down and seeking public assistance, he is doing well and happy.

“Fake news!! I wasn’t scammed. Trust bloggers @ ur own Risk. Doing fine and happy. Peace & Love,” the singer wrote on his Instagram story on Friday.

His clarification has now allayed the worries of his fans, who have been expressing concerns over his welfare since the now-dismissed report emerged.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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