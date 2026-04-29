Music is warfare – Bella Shmurda

Audio By Carbonatix
Nigerian singer, Bella Shmurda, has said that beyond entertainment, music serves as a tool for societal advancement.
Speaking in the For Bunmi documentary, the ‘Cash App’ crooner described music as warfare.
He explained that music is both a tool for progress and an instrument of goodwill.
“Music is warfare. Music is a tool for society. Music is a tool of progress. Music is an instrument of goodwill. Music is a tool to keep people sane, to put them in the right state of mind, to make them dance away their sorrow, and to make them feel alive and self-conscious,” he explained.
Bella Shmurda added that fatherhood has significantly impacted his musical style.
He added that he is now more conscious of the kind of music he makes because he wants his children to be proud of it when they grow up.
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