Music

Music is warfare – Bella Shmurda

Source: Daily Post  
  29 April 2026 11:14pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Nigerian singer, Bella Shmurda, has said that beyond entertainment, music serves as a tool for societal advancement.

Speaking in the For Bunmi documentary, the ‘Cash App’ crooner described music as warfare.

He explained that music is both a tool for progress and an instrument of goodwill.

“Music is warfare. Music is a tool for society. Music is a tool of progress. Music is an instrument of goodwill. Music is a tool to keep people sane, to put them in the right state of mind, to make them dance away their sorrow, and to make them feel alive and self-conscious,” he explained.

Bella Shmurda added that fatherhood has significantly impacted his musical style.

He added that he is now more conscious of the kind of music he makes because he wants his children to be proud of it when they grow up.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:  
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group