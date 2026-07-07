Bishop Gideon Titi-Ofei admitted as Chartered Fellow of the Chartered Management Institute, UK

Bishop Gideon Titi-Ofei

Bishop Gideon Titi-Ofei, Founder and Chancellor of the University of Gold Coast (UGC) and Presiding Bishop of Pleasant Place Church, has been admitted as a Chartered Fellow of the Chartered Management Institute, UK, and awarded the professional designation Chartered Manager, with the post-nominals CMgr FCMI.

Bishop Titi-Ofei is believed to be among a few leaders in Ghana to have attained this level of recognition from the Chartered Management Institute, a distinction that affirms sustained leadership practice, institutional contribution and professional credibility.

This recognition is significant not merely as a personal honour, but as an acknowledgement of a long and interdisciplinary leadership trajectory spanning ministry, executive education, higher education, governance, public service and leadership development. His professional profile presents him as an institution builder who has progressively founded, transitioned and repositioned leadership-focused institutions, including the African Centre for Leadership and Human Resource Development (AFRILEAD), the Graduate School of Governance and Leadership (GSGL), Accra Business School (ABS) and the University of Gold Coast (UGC).

Bishop Titi-Ofei represents a distinctive model of pastoral leadership: one that extends the work of ministry beyond the pulpit into the formation of leaders, institutions and public values. In his case, the lecture hall becomes a mission field, not through rhetoric alone, but through the disciplined work of teaching, mentoring, governance, accreditation, executive formation and national leadership development.

His admission as CMgr FCMI therefore consolidates a career defined by the conversion of vision into institutions, institutions into learning systems and learning systems into leadership outcomes. It recognises a Ghanaian leader whose contribution bridges faith, scholarship, management and national development with unusual clarity and enduring institutional impact.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.