Body of teenage girl retrieved from vehicle at Alajo after floods

The body of a teenage girl believed to be under the age of 15 has been retrieved from a vehicle at Alajo, following the devastating floods that swept through parts of Accra.

The discovery comes in the aftermath of Monday’s downpour, which triggered severe flooding across several parts of Accra, leaving roads submerged, homes inundated and commuters stranded for hours.

Rescue personnel said they responded to a distress call about a lifeless body trapped inside a vehicle. Preliminary assessments suggest the victim may have sought shelter in the car or was inside when floodwaters engulfed the area.

Emergency responders said they were attending to multiple rescue operations across the capital, delaying their arrival at the scene.

By the time the team arrived, a civilian had already entered the vehicle, retrieved the body and placed it in a body bag.

"There was a delay before the body was removed because we were informed the individual had reached an agreement with some people at the scene.

I cannot speak to the details of that arrangement because I do not know what transpired," a rescue official said.

The official confirmed that the deceased was a female believed to be no older than 15 years.

"Due to the advanced state of decomposition, we could not identify her facial features. However, we can confirm she is a female, and unfortunately, she was already dead," the official added.

The body has since been handed over to the Kotobabi Police for conveyance to the mortuary.

Police are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, while an autopsy and identification process will be conducted.

This adds to the 12 deaths confirmed by the Ghana National Fire Service from the floods.

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