Business leaders, entrepreneur-supportive companies, and diplomatic corps honoured at GEA 2026

The 16th edition of the Ghana Entrepreneurs Awards 2026 was held at the plush Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, bringing together leading business figures, policymakers, members of the diplomatic corps, and industry stakeholders to celebrate excellence in entrepreneurship.

About 30 top entrepreneurs, entrepreneur-supportive companies, and distinguished personalities were honoured on the night for their immense contributions to Ghana’s socio-economic development through sustainable job creation, wealth generation, and enterprise growth.

The annual event recognizes and honours outstanding entrepreneurs, business executives, and institutions that continue to drive national development by creating opportunities, supporting enterprise expansion, and fostering innovation and resilience within Ghana’s private sector.

This year’s edition was held on the theme, “Entrepreneurship as a Catalyst for Economic Transformation,” highlighting the critical role of business leadership in shaping the country’s economic future.

Delivering the keynote address, renowned Ghanaian entrepreneur Mr. Prince Kofi Amoabeng urged entrepreneurs to innovate with intention, ensuring that their products and services not only enhance efficiency but also deliver meaningful value and improved customer experiences.

He further noted that businesses seeking competitive advantage must critically assess their operations to identify inefficiencies and reform systems in ways that save time and increase value delivery to customers.

The Ghana Entrepreneurs Awards 2026 recognized a diverse range of institutions for their commitment to supporting entrepreneurs, promoting business growth, and advancing economic development.

Among the awardees, Jaykay Industries and Investments Ltd was named Entrepreneur Supportive Printing & Paper Packaging Company of the Year 2025, while Fidelity Bank Ghana received the Entrepreneur Supportive Bank of the Year 2025 award. SIC Insurance PLC was honoured as Entrepreneur Supportive Insurance Company of the Year 2025, and Consolidated Shipping Agencies Ltd was awarded Entrepreneur Supportive Logistics Company of the Decade 2025.

In the individual categories, several distinguished entrepreneurs and business leaders were recognized for their outstanding impact across diverse sectors of the economy.

Dr. Prince Nelson Mortoti of Piwak Natural Health was honoured as Most Influential Natural Health Entrepreneur of the Year 2025, while Mr. Kwaku Osei-Sarpong of CIPA Holdings Group received the Most Influential Renewable Energy Entrepreneur of the Year 2025 award.

Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu of Afro-Arab Group of Companies was adjudged Most Influential Young Entrepreneur of the Decade 2025, while Dr. Wisdom Amegbletor of New Crystal Health Services received the Most Influential Health Services Entrepreneur of the Decade 2025 award.

Dr. Amankwaa Agyeman of Royal Image Group was recognized as Most Influential Media Entrepreneur of the Year 2025, while Pastor Emmanuel Kweku Mefful of Hotjobs Africa Ltd received the Most Influential Human Capital Development Entrepreneur of the Decade award.

Madam Yasmin Essilfie-Mensah of Edward Mensah, Wood & Associates Ltd was honoured as Most Influential Insurance Entrepreneur of the Decade 2025, while Mr. Dennis Kwadwo Danquah of Rocksters BP Ltd received the Most Influential Roofing Systems Entrepreneur of the Year 2025 award.

Ambassador Kate Hassan of House of Pinkett was named Most Influential Woman Entrepreneur of the Year 2025. Mr. Basil David Anthony of Modern Floors was honoured for excellence in décor and interior solutions, while Mr. Kofi Amoako-Attah of SIM Group of Companies received the Most Influential Multi-Sector Entrepreneur of the Decade 2025 award.

In the pharmaceutical and technology sectors, Dr. Kofi Addo-Agyekum of Kofikrom Pharmacy Ltd was recognized as Most Influential Pharmaceutical Entrepreneur of the Decade 2025, while Nana Yiadom Boakye Kanto of Alsale Services Ltd received the Most Influential Financial Equipment and Automation Entrepreneur of the Decade 2025 award.

Mrs. Funmi Lamptey of Comsys Ghana Ltd was honoured as Most Influential Information Technology Entrepreneur of the Decade 2025, while Mrs. Linda Vasnani of Consolidated Shipping Agencies Ltd received the Most Influential Logistics Entrepreneur of the Decade award.

Mr. Samir Khaled Karroum of Samir Engineering & Trading Company Ltd was recognized as Most Influential Automotive Entrepreneur of the Decade 2025, while Mr. Nathan Kwabena Anokye-Adisi of EIB Network Ltd received the Most Influential Media Entrepreneur of the Decade Award 2025.

Mr. Michael N.A. Cobblah of C-NERGY Ghana Ltd was honoured as Most Influential Advisory & Investment Banking Entrepreneur of the Decade 2025, while Dr. Ernest Ofori-Sarpong of Special Group of Companies received the Outstanding Entrepreneurial Contribution to Education and Youth Empowerment Award 2025.

Dr. Osei Kwame Despite of Despite Group of Companies was recognized for outstanding contribution to tourism and heritage development.

Special honours were also conferred on Mr. Amar Deep Singh Hari of IPMC Group, Mr. Harkirit Singh of Ascend Digital Solutions, Mr. Mukesh Thakwani of B5 Plus Group, and Mr. Kwesi Amoafo-Yeboah of I-Zone Limited for their lifetime achievements and exceptional contributions to entrepreneurship and national development.

The event was further graced by members of the diplomatic corps, including the Turkish Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Huseyin Gungor, the Malaysian High Commissioner to Ghana, H.E. Syed Nauzer Idid Bin Syed Yusoff Idid, and former Maltese High Commissioner, H.E. Jean Claude Galea Mallia, who attended as guests of honour. Their presence underscored the growing international recognition of Ghana’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and the importance of private-sector-led economic transformation.

The Ghana Entrepreneurs Awards 2026, organized by the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana (EFG), continues to serve as a key platform on Ghana’s business calendar, celebrating excellence while fostering dialogue that shapes policy and drives entrepreneurial growth.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.