CIPA founder honoured at GEA 2026

CIPA Holdings Founder honoured at GEA 2026 as Gulf News feature highlights role in Ghana’s renewable energy transition

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CIPA Holdings Group, Kwaku Osei-Sarpong, has been named Most Respected Entrepreneur in Renewable Energy for 2026 at the Ghana Entrepreneurs and Corporate Executives Awards held at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel on April 25, 2026.

The recognition comes amid growing international visibility for CIPA Holdings following its recent feature in the Gulf News UAE Global FDI Report focusing on Ghana.

The publication highlights institutions attracting foreign investment into renewable energy and climate-resilient infrastructure across emerging markets.

Speaking after receiving the award, Mr Osei-Sarpong said the recognition reflects the importance of credibility, execution and long-term thinking in Ghana’s energy transition.

“At CIPA, our focus is on building platforms that attract capital and translate it into infrastructure that delivers real impact,” he stated.

Over the years, CIPA Holdings has expanded its footprint in renewable energy through the deployment of solar, battery storage and hybrid energy systems for industrial, commercial and public-sector clients.

The company has also intensified efforts in industrial decarbonisation and electromobility infrastructure aimed at supporting Ghana’s clean energy transition.

Chief Financial Officer of CIPA Holdings, Bright Yamoah, noted that investor confidence depends on transparency and delivery.

He said the company remains focused on structuring projects that meet market demands while creating long-term value for investors and stakeholders.

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