We can’t guarantee amount to accrue from the sale of Menzgold’s assets – SEC 

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would not be able to guarantee the amount of money from the sale of assets of gold dealership firm, Menzgold, the Director General of SEC has said.
According to Rev. Daniel Ogbarmey Tetteh, the assets of the company are being investigated and cannot assure customers of how much proceeds to be made.
“At this point, let me say, it is a very unfortunate situation for investors of Menzgold but at this moment the regulator cannot give any assurance of what funds can be made from the assets,” he said.
According to the Director General of SEC, customers cannot be guaranteed any amount of money or full payment of their investments after the company’s assets have been sold.
“There is no insurance because the firm is not regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission so there is nothing we can do and that is why we are calling on the general public to be vigilant in their investment decisions.”
Rev. Ogbarmey Tetteh spoke to JoyBusiness after addressing a press conference on the developments in the securities front. He indicated that the Commission is taking steps to ensure that players in the sector comply with the rules of the Commission.
The Commission is, therefore, appealing to the public to give out information on investment firms operating in their locality illegally since the Commission cannot be everywhere.
Have your say
More Business Headlines
- GIPC assures of speedy streamlining Of Ghana's business regulations
- Goldcorp shareholders approve Newmont’s $10bn takeover bid
- Samsung warns its profits will drop 60% as smartphone demand slumps
- Total Petroleum paves way for better energy with its 4th solar-powered station
- Energy sector needs astute financial management – Alex Mould
- Ghanaians can now file tax returns online with iTaPS
- PDS releases list of areas to experience power outages on Saturday
- Daystar Power expands to Ghana, opens first office in Accra
- State of Economy: Decide on the facts, not the politics - Economist admonishes
- Boeing's CEO just made a truly stunning announcement about the company's grounded 737 MAX aircraft
- Training sessions underway for Betway Fintech Challenge
- Poor management collapsing power sector - John Jinapor
- Ghana has lowest import duty on vehicles in Sub-Saharan Africa - Fitch
- BOST staff back MD; condemn ‘internal saboteurs’
- NASTAG pushes for private sector participation in provision of agric inputs