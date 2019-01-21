Photos: GCNet ushers 2019 with Thanksgiving Service

Photos: GCNet ushers 2019 with Thanksgiving Service
Source: Ghana| Myjoyonline.com |Abubakar Ibrahim
Date: 21-01-2019 Time: 04:01:31:pm
Share

It was a sight to behold last Friday as staff of the Ghana Community Network Services Limited (GCNet) clad in all white expressed gratitude to God for blessed 2018.

They prayed and danced in appreciation of God’s mercies for seeing them through the year and giving them a new year full of opportunities.

GCNet Thanksgiving 2018

Emmanuel Darko, the Deputy General Manager of GCNet, admitted the company went through difficult times in 2018 but God’s small mercies sufficed and they did their best to achieve their target.

GCNet Thanksgiving 2018

 

“It was quite challenging operationally but we tried to support the government’s revenue mobilisation target.

GCNet Thanksgiving 2018

GCNet Thanksgiving 2018

GCNet Thanksgiving 2018

GCNet Thanksgiving 2018

GCNet Thanksgiving 2018

GCNet Thanksgiving 2018

“GCNet commits itself to supporting government revenue mobilisation agenda and to ensuring that revenue is enhanced,” he said announcing new services.

GCNet Thanksgiving 2018

He disclosed that in March this year, the company would introduce a new trade facilitation tool to boost revenue mobilisation.

GCNet Thanksgiving 2018

GCNet Thanksgiving 2018

GCNet Thanksgiving 2018GCNet Thanksgiving 2018

“It is also to support government’s ability to introduce new measures to boost revenue, generate employment and contribute significantly to economic growth,” he said.

GCNet Thanksgiving 2018

GCNet Thanksgiving 2018

The officiating minister, Reverend Daniel Asiedu, preaching on the theme of Grateful Praise implored the staff to give thanks to God despite their situation.

GCNet Thanksgiving 2018

GCNet Thanksgiving 2018

He preached about picking one’s self up after being through a difficult time to reflect how GCNet has been able to navigate the difficult waters of 2018.  

GCNet Thanksgiving 2018

GCNet Thanksgiving 2018

Rev Asiedu charged them to be hopeful and keep giving thanks to God so they will receive more grace and mercies in 2019.

The Blessed Generation Choir led the praise and worships.

GCNet Thanksgiving 2018

GCNet Thanksgiving 2018

In attendance were Dr Nortey Omaboe, Executive Chairman and Corporate Communication Manager, Aba Lokko as well as other line managers. 

GCNet Thanksgiving 2018

 

GCNet Thanksgiving 2018

GCNet Thanksgiving 2018

GCNet Thanksgiving 2018

GCNet Thanksgiving 2018

GCNet Thanksgiving 2018

GCNet Thanksgiving 2018


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
'I have nothing to hide' - Ex- Dep BoG Governor braces for possible prosecution
Arthur Kennedy writes...Corruption's large shadow
Hussein-Suale's death: GUNA calls on gov’t to improve security
Strong residents association will improve security - MP advises


Working Today to Train the Leaders of Tomorrow
Latest Stories

Police interrogate Nyantakyi over Hussein-Suale murder
Boateng confirms surprise move to Barcelona
Arthur Kennedy writes...Corruption's large shadow
10 developments that will shape Africa’s energy sector in 2019
Strong residents association will improve security - MP advises
'I have nothing to hide' - Ex- Dep BoG Governor braces for possible prosecution
Hussein-Suale's death: GUNA calls on gov’t to improve security
Photos: GCNet ushers 2019 with Thanksgiving Service

MOST POPULAR
Anas' key partner shot dead
Congressman proposes travel ban on Ken Agyapong over Anas' partner killing
Family of killed undercover investigator demand justice
Entire Burkina Faso government resigns
Fire, explosions hit Michel Camp armoury

LIFESTYLE
Time to cut almost all meat from your diet, scientists say
ODD NEWS
Company makes employees crawl through street for not meeting sales targets
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
WhatsApp restricts message-sharing to fight fake news
OBITUARY
Ambassador Benjamin Godzi Godwyll
ELECTIONS
Referendum and district elections slated for Sept