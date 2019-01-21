Photos: GCNet ushers 2019 with Thanksgiving Service

It was a sight to behold last Friday as staff of the Ghana Community Network Services Limited (GCNet) clad in all white expressed gratitude to God for blessed 2018.
They prayed and danced in appreciation of God’s mercies for seeing them through the year and giving them a new year full of opportunities.
Emmanuel Darko, the Deputy General Manager of GCNet, admitted the company went through difficult times in 2018 but God’s small mercies sufficed and they did their best to achieve their target.
“It was quite challenging operationally but we tried to support the government’s revenue mobilisation target.
“GCNet commits itself to supporting government revenue mobilisation agenda and to ensuring that revenue is enhanced,” he said announcing new services.
He disclosed that in March this year, the company would introduce a new trade facilitation tool to boost revenue mobilisation.
“It is also to support government’s ability to introduce new measures to boost revenue, generate employment and contribute significantly to economic growth,” he said.
The officiating minister, Reverend Daniel Asiedu, preaching on the theme of Grateful Praise implored the staff to give thanks to God despite their situation.
He preached about picking one’s self up after being through a difficult time to reflect how GCNet has been able to navigate the difficult waters of 2018.
Rev Asiedu charged them to be hopeful and keep giving thanks to God so they will receive more grace and mercies in 2019.
The Blessed Generation Choir led the praise and worships.
In attendance were Dr Nortey Omaboe, Executive Chairman and Corporate Communication Manager, Aba Lokko as well as other line managers.
