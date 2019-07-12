Expert calls for independent project management board

Expert calls for independent project management board
Source: Ghana | Ebenezer Sabutey | JoyBusiness
Date: 12-07-2019 Time: 03:07:52:pm
Share
Former Advisory Council Chairman of the Project Management Institute Ghana, Moses Tetteh

Former Advisory Council Chairman of the Project Management Institute Ghana is advocating for the establishment of an independent project management board to evaluate and monitor the quality of projects delivered in the country.

According to Moses Tetteh, the unavailability of such a body can be blamed for the poor quality of work on some road and school projects. 

Mr Tetteh believes such a board is very critical in the development of the country.

He was speaking at a press conference to launch this year's project management awards which is slated for November this year.

"Virtually all the budget statement of the Government is about projects they plan to execute. This means a large percentage of our nation's revenue is spent on projects, this is why it is critical to have an independent body that monitors and evaluates projects" he noted.

The project management award is instituted to reward excellence in project delivery and cost-effective projects in the country.

Project managers are expected to submit projects done for the committee to evaluate base on the principles of quality, cost of projects time frame among others.

The award is under the theme: rewarding project management excellence in Ghana
 



Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
2 Dead as land dispute turns ugly in Kumasi
12 Photos you missed from Adjetey Anang, Elom’s 12th anniversary
Govt clears all outstanding debt due GETFUND
Changing African lives: Aim Higher Africa receives Social Impact Award


Infographic: What can $200m for new Parliamentary chamber do?
Latest Stories

NIB MD pledges continuous support for SMEs
Djokoto’s Diary: I speak of freedom
2 Dead as land dispute turns ugly in Kumasi
Changing African lives: Aim Higher Africa receives Social Impact Award
Djokovic reaches Wimbledon final with win over Agut
Expert calls for independent project management board
Govt clears all outstanding debt due GETFUND
12 Photos you missed from Adjetey Anang, Elom’s 12th anniversary

MOST POPULAR
South Africa grants visa-free status to Ghana
Woman dies on her way to engagement ceremony
Video: Soldier allegedly locked up for campaigning against new chamber
GCB Bank staff commits suicide
Presec suffocates two NSMQ giants

LIFESTYLE
12 Photos you missed from Adjetey Anang, Elom’s 12th anniversary
ODD NEWS
Family orders 'Moana' cake, gets 'marijuana' cake
AUTOS
Silver Star Auto holds free service week to boost after-sales service
TECHNOLOGY
Photos confirm Galaxy Note 10 won’t have a headphone jack
OBITUARY
Benjamin Kojo Baidoo
ELECTIONS
Freddie Blay buses for NPP hit with suit