ExxonMobil opens Ghana office to progress offshore exploration

ExxonMobil on Wednesday opened a new office in Accra to progress offshore exploration programmes.

ExxonMobil Exploration & Production Ghana (Deepwater) Limited acquired rights in 2018 to explore the ultra-deepwater block Deepwater Cape Three Points.

The petroleum agreement was ratified in April 2019. ExxonMobil plans to begin 3-D seismic acquisition later this year.

Once the seismic program has been completed, together with partners Ghana National Petroleum Commission (GNPC) and GOIL Offshore Limited, the company will evaluate the potential for drilling its first exploration well in the country.

“This office will help us progress our exploration program in Ghana,” said Pam Darwin, vice president of sub-Saharan Africa exploration and new ventures at ExxonMobil.

“We look forward to working closely with our partners and the government to bring value to the Ghanaian people through our business and community involvement.

“We appreciate the support we have received from all of our stakeholders in Ghana, particularly from Energy Minister John Peter Amewu and his team,” Darwin added.

The Deepwater Cape Three Points block, located 57 miles (92 kilometres) off the coast of Ghana. It measures approximately 366,000 acres (1,482 square kilometres) in water depths ranging from 5,085 feet to 9,350 feet (1,550 meters to 2,850 meters).

ExxonMobil holds 80% interest in the Deepwater Cape Three Point block.

Ghana National Petroleum Corporation holds 15% and GOIL Offshore Limited holds 5%.

ExxonMobil, the largest publicly traded international oil and gas company, uses technology and innovation to help meet the world’s growing energy needs.

ExxonMobil holds an industry-leading inventory of resources, is one of the largest refiners and marketers of petroleum products and its chemical company is one of the largest in the world.