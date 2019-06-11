UK’s Independent Commission for Aid Impact starts work in Ghana

Source: Ghana|Myjoyonline.com | AI
Date: 11-06-2019 Time: 04:06:04:pm
The UK’s Independent Commission for Aid Impact (ICAI) has started work in Ghana as part of their review of the effectiveness of UK aid support to Ghana between 2011- 2019. 

This is the first country portfolio review by ICAI - an independent organisation which scrutinises taxpayer-funded UK aid – representing a new way of analysing the impact of UK aid at country level. 

It is a qualitative review and will assess the relevance, effectiveness and sustainability of all UK official development assistance (ODA) flows to Ghana relative to the UK’s objectives. 

The Head of DFID Ghana said, “I am delighted to welcome the Chief Commissioner of ICAI and her team to Ghana and look forward to the findings of the review, which will help define the UK government’s future support to Ghana.

“The UK has provided over £2 billion to Ghana over the last two decades so it is important that we take stock of what this has achieved and how we can further strengthen our partnership as Ghana moves Beyond Aid.” 

According to the Chief Commissioner of ICAI, Tamsyn Barton said, “Our review of UK aid spend in Ghana is one of a number of reviews that ICAI is carrying out this year under our mandate to ensure UK aid is spent effectively for those who need it most and delivers value for UK taxpayers.

“I look forward to my meetings in Ghana including with government, parliamentarians, donors, NGOs and citizens of Ghana – all of whom will have important things to say about the impact of UK Aid in Ghana”. 



