Kasapreko donates to Chief Imam to mark Eid-Ul-Fitr

Kasapreko company said it looks forward to a stronger relationship with the Office of Chief Imam in the ensuing years

Kasapreko Company Limited has donated some items from its product line to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharabutu, ahead of the Eid-UI-Fitr celebrations.

The items included its latest innovations, Smart Choice flavoured water and other brands such as Awake Purified Drinking Water, Storm Energy drink, Chocomalt and Kiddy Pack drinks.

Presenting the donation at the office of the National Chief Imam in Accra, Marketing Manager at Kasapreko, Chris Addo-Sarkodie said, the donation was in line with their social responsibility and given the reverence and stature of the National Chief Iman, the company felt it proper to undertake this exercise.

He also maintained that they look forward to a stronger relationship with the Office of Chief Imam in the ensuing years.

Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu applauded Kasapreko Company Limited for the kind gesture and used the opportunity to pray for the entire nation, appealing to Muslims to bridge the gap between the rich and poor by way of giving to the needy and less privileged in the society and the Muslim community.

Spokesperson for the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, who received the donation expressed appreciation for the kind gesture.