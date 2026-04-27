Chalom Hights empowers young girls through ElevateHer mass mentorship programme in Ejisu municipality

Rita Adu Boateng, Founder of Chalom Hights

Chalom Hights, in partnership with the Girl Child Education Unit of the Ejisu Municipality under the Ministry of Education, has successfully concluded its flagship ElevateHer Mass Mentorship Programme, impacting Junior High School (JHS) and Senior High School (SHS) students across the municipality.

The multi-faceted programme brought together young girls in an engaging and transformative learning environment, designed to equip them with both forward-looking knowledge and practical skills essential for their personal and professional development.

The programme was delivered in two distinct phases. The first phase focused on thought leadership and awareness-building, exposing participants to emerging global concepts such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and its relevance in today’s evolving digital landscape. Students were guided on how to leverage technology to their advantage, while also gaining valuable insights on the importance of maintaining focus, discipline, and intentionality at a critical stage in their academic and personal journeys.

The second phase transitioned into hands-on skills development, where participants were introduced to creative vocational skills including beads and fascinators making. This practical component was aimed at nurturing entrepreneurial thinking, creativity, and self-reliance among the students, empowering them with tools to create value both now and in the future.

The programme also benefited from the invaluable contribution of Abigail Boakye, a teacher in the Ejisu Municipality and the 2025 Best Differentiated Learning Teacher, who played a key role in supporting the organisation of the initiative and engaging directly with the students. Drawing from her professional experience, she shared practical insights on adaptive learning, personal development, and the importance of embracing individual strengths within the educational journey.

Rita Korley, Programmes Director of Chalom Hights

A dedicated session was also organised for female teachers within the municipality, aligned with the theme “Give to Gain.” The session created a reflective and empowering space for educators to explore the impact of mentorship, leadership, and intentional investment in others. Through engaging discussions, participants were encouraged to recognise the value of pouring into the next generation while also embracing continuous personal and professional growth.

Speaking at the event, the Founder of Chalom Hights, Rita Adu Boateng, emphasized the importance of early mentorship and exposure:“At Chalom Hights, we believe that empowering young girls goes beyond inspiration—it requires equipping them with the right knowledge, mindset, and practical skills. Through ElevateHer, we are intentionally shaping a generation of young women who are confident, focused, and prepared to take on leadership roles in the future.”Beneficiaries of the ElevateHer initiative of Chalom Hights

Addressing the female teachers during their session, she further underscored the transformative power of giving: “As educators and leaders, the influence you carry extends far beyond the classroom. When you give your time, your knowledge, and your guidance, you are not only shaping individual lives—you are building a legacy. ‘Give to Gain’ is a reminder that the impact we create in others ultimately returns in the form of stronger communities and a more empowered generation.”

Also addressing participants, the Programmes Director of Chalom Hights, Rita Korley, highlighted the dual-impact approach of the initiative: “This programme is designed to bridge the gap between knowledge and application. By combining digital awareness with hands-on skills training, we are ensuring that these young girls are not only informed but also empowered to take actionable steps towards building sustainable and successful futures.”

She further added during the teachers’ session: “This is a call to action for every teacher to see themselves not just as educators, but as mentors and role models. The more we invest in guiding, supporting, and uplifting young girls, the more we create a ripple effect of confidence, resilience, and leadership that extends far beyond the classroom.”

The ElevateHer Mass Mentorship Programme forms part of Chalom Hights’ broader commitment to advancing female empowerment through mentorship, education, and skills development. By partnering with key stakeholders such as the Girl Child Education Unit, the organisation continues to expand its reach and deepen its impact within communities.

As the programme concludes, participants leave not only inspired but also better equipped to navigate their academic paths, embrace opportunities, and position themselves as the next generation of leaders within their communities and beyond.

About Chalom Hights

Chalom Hights is a women’s empowerment organisation committed to breaking barriers and building confidence in young women to achieve their personal and professional aspirations. Through initiatives such as the ElevateHer programme, the organisation provides mentorship, training, and platforms that foster leadership, purpose, and growth.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.