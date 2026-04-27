GoldBod CEO tours royal Ghana Gold Refinery ahead of refining services partnership

Audio By Carbonatix
The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi, has today, Monday, April 27, toured the Royal Ghana Gold Refinery.
The tour forms part of ongoing processes toward the signing of a refining services agreement aimed at advancing local value addition in Ghana’s gold sector.
It is also part of GoldBod’s broader strategy to support the local value addition agenda of the government and ensure that Ghana derives greater economic benefit from its mineral resources through in-country refining.
Mr. Gyamfi was taken around the facility by the Chief Executive Officer of Royal Ghana Gold Refinery, Eric Santeng, together with the refinery’s Production Manager, Rakess Kumar.
The tour included inspections of key operational areas such as the receiving bay, smelting room, assay laboratory, and other critical sections of the refinery.
During the inspection, the GoldBod CEO was introduced to major refining equipment including the XRF machine, ICP system, furnace, and bar casting machine, among others used in the gold refining process.
Speaking after the tour, Mr. Gyamfi expressed satisfaction with the refinery’s level of preparedness, stating that the facility possesses most of the essential machinery required to commence full-scale refining operations.
He noted, however, that based on recommendations from GoldBod’s technical consultant, the refinery would need to strengthen its operational capacity with a few additional pieces of equipment to fully meet the required standard for the proposed partnership.
According to Mr. Gyamfi, the move aligns with the vision of President John Dramani Mahama to ensure that Ghana’s mineral resources are processed locally before export.
He explained that President Mahama has made local value addition a central part of his economic agenda, with the long-term goal of ending the export of raw minerals from Ghana by 2030.
“The President’s vision is clear; by 2030, no mineral should leave Ghana in its raw form. We must refine and add value here at home so that the country benefits more from its natural resources,” he stated.
Mr. Gyamfi added that GoldBod has therefore been directed to partner with local refineries to ensure that gold purchased from the artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) sector is refined into gold bars before export, rather than being shipped out in raw form.
He further disclosed that the President is particularly interested in seeing the full operationalisation of Royal Ghana Gold Refinery, making the potential partnership with GoldBod both strategic and timely.
The GoldBod CEO urged the management of the refinery to implement the recommendations of the technical consultant swiftly to enable the signing of the refining services agreement in the coming weeks.
He also stressed the importance of creating employment opportunities for Ghanaians through the refinery’s operations, noting that skills development and job creation remain key priorities of the government.
The proposed partnership is expected to strengthen Ghana’s gold value chain, promote industrial growth, and position the country to capture greater value from its gold exports.
Latest Stories
-
Ghanaian VR developer Edmund Darko gains recognition for preserving culture through immersive technology
8 minutes
-
Over 2,000 residents connected to rural telephony network in Bole District
33 minutes
-
‘I used to sell kerosene’ – Dr Adutwum reflects on childhood hustle
41 minutes
-
A new chapter for Africa’s malaria response through accountability and sovereignty
43 minutes
-
For every generation, vaccines work — Securing Africa’s health future
44 minutes
-
I started farming at a young age – Dr Osei Adutwum reveals
46 minutes
-
Two arrested in Kintampo with suspected cannabis worth over GH¢100,000
49 minutes
-
My younger brother sacrificed his only pig so I could go to school – Dr Adutwum
50 minutes
-
‘I was the first to go to secondary school in my family’ – Dr Adutwum
57 minutes
-
‘Ghana is ready for business’- Ambassador Victor Smith courts Pacific Northwest investors at Ghana@69 Gala in Seattle
1 hour
-
GoldBod CEO tours royal Ghana Gold Refinery ahead of refining services partnership
1 hour
-
Institute a Grid Expansion Levy now
1 hour
-
Tru-Reset4Growth: Why Ghana must adopt “Big Pushcas” now and revive; The NIB-Nestle Equity Model
2 hours
-
UGCFL26 WEEK 9: Wilmar snatch late winner as Ghana Airports earn first victory
2 hours
-
Claire’s closes all 154 stores in UK and Ireland with loss of 1,300 jobs
2 hours