‘Ghana is ready for business’- Ambassador Victor Smith courts Pacific Northwest investors at Ghana@69 Gala in Seattle

Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States, Victor Smith, has made a strong investment pitch to businesses in the Pacific Northwest, declaring Ghana open and ready for trade, innovation and diaspora-led development.

He made the call during the Ghana@69 Dinner Gala held in Seattle, Washington, which marked the climax of activities during what organisers described as the first visit by a Ghanaian ambassador to the United States to Seattle in nearly three decades.

Addressing an audience of business leaders, professionals and members of the Ghanaian community, Ambassador Smith emphasised the government’s commitment to facilitating investment and strengthening economic ties between Ghana and the Pacific Northwest region of the United States.

“Ghana is ready for business with the Pacific Northwest,” Ambassador Smith said. “My office is ready to facilitate businesses to go and establish in Ghana.”

He highlighted Ghana’s youthful population as a major national asset, noting that increased investment and enterprise development would help tackle unemployment while promoting sustainable economic growth.

As part of his visit, Ambassador Smith held engagements with executives of major global corporations, including Microsoft and Boeing. During the meetings, he outlined opportunities for trade, investment and strategic partnerships between Ghanaian institutions and U.S. businesses.

The ambassador also commended the leadership of the Ghanaian Association of Seattle and Environs (GHASEA) for facilitating the visit, describing the initiative as evidence of the vital role diaspora communities can play in Ghana’s development.

President of GHASEA, Francis Abugbilla, reaffirmed the association’s readiness to collaborate with the Government of Ghana to support national development.

“GHASEA has a lot of professionals who are willing to bring their skills to help develop Ghana,” he said.

Dr Abugbilla also advocated the establishment of a Ghanaian consular office in Seattle, citing the city’s strategic importance in serving Ghanaian citizens across the western United States.

The event featured colourful displays of Ghanaian culture, including music, traditional attire and cuisine, reflecting the country’s rich heritage. Chair of the organising committee, Fred Engman, described the event’s success as a demonstration of the diaspora’s commitment to national progress.

“The success of tonight’s event sends a clear message out there that Ghanaians in Seattle are ready to help in Ghana’s development,” he said.

During the programme, Ambassador Smith was honoured with a citation in recognition of his leadership and historic visit. He also engaged participants in an interactive question-and-answer session, addressing issues related to investment opportunities and diaspora collaboration.

The Ghana@69 Dinner Gala concluded on a note of renewed optimism, reinforcing a shared vision of stronger partnerships between Ghana, its diaspora community and businesses in the Pacific Northwest.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.