Ghana’s US Ambassador Victor Smith to Headline Seattle Independence Day programme next week

Ghana's Ambassador to the US Victor Smith.

Ghana's Ambassador to the US Victor Smith to Headline Ghana @ 69 Independence events in Seattle next week

Seattle will host a historic diplomatic and cultural celebration next week as Ghana marks its 69th year of independence with a series of community and business events, headlined by Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States, H.E. Victor Smith.

Ghana’s Independence Day is officially observed on March 6, commemorating the country’s liberation from British colonial rule in 1957.

While Ambassador Smith participated in Independence Day events in several cities across the United States earlier this year, organisers said he was intentional about including Seattle in his national engagement tour, prompting the local celebration to take place in April.

The events, branded “Ghana @ 69”, are organised by the Ghana Association of Greater Seattle (GhaSea) and will take place from April 23–24, 2026, under the theme “The Diaspora’s Role in Innovation, Investment & Nation Building”.

The ambassador’s visit is considered especially significant by community leaders. It marks the first official visit by a Ghanaian ambassador to Seattle in more than 30 years, signalling renewed diplomatic and economic engagement between Ghana and the Pacific Northwest.

“This is a historic moment for our community,” said Dr Francis Abugbilla, president of GhaSea. “We hope the ambassador’s visit will begin a phase where businesses here in Seattle will start thinking about establishing in Ghana.”

Dr Francis Abugbilla, President of GhaSea.

The two-day commemoration begins on Wednesday, April 23, with a Business Forum and Roundtable scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Labour Temple, located at 2800 1st Avenue in Seattle. The forum is expected to bring together entrepreneurs, professionals, and stakeholders to discuss trade, investment opportunities, and diaspora-led economic development.

“We also hope that Ghanaian businesses here will take advantage of the business forum and meetings to network and possibly partner with bigger ones here in the Seattle area,” Dr Abugbilla said.

Later that day, an invitation-only welcome reception will be held at the Shoreline City Hall Chambers, highlighting a growing partnership between GhaSea and the City of Shoreline. Organisers say the reception reflects an emerging sister city relationship aimed at fostering cultural exchange, municipal collaboration, and long-term economic ties.

The celebration will conclude on Thursday, April 24, with an Independence Gala beginning at 6 p.m. at the Ramada Hotel in Tukwila. The gala is expected to draw attendees from across the Pacific Northwest and feature cultural presentations, formal remarks, and recognition of community leadership.

Organisers emphasised that although the dates fall after Ghana’s official Independence Day, the Seattle observance forms part of a broader effort to strengthen diaspora engagement and elevate the region’s role in Ghana–U.S. relations.

“This celebration is about more than marking a date,” Dr Abugbilla said. “It’s about building lasting connections between Ghana, its diaspora, and the communities we call home.”

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