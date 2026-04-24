Ambassador Victor Smith drives investment push in Seattle, meets city leaders and business community

Ambassador Victor Smith with the Deputy Mayor of Seattle, Brian Surratt.

Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States, Victor Smith, has used a visit to Seattle to advance Ghana’s push for American investment, engaging business leaders and holding discussions with local government officials aimed at strengthening economic partnerships between Ghana and the Pacific Northwest.

The ambassador addressed a business forum that brought together companies and entrepreneurs from across the Seattle metropolitan area, urging participants to move beyond traditional remittance flows and consider long-term, structured investment opportunities in Ghana.

“We invite you to move beyond remittances and towards structured investments, joint ventures, venture capital participation, technology transfer and skills exchange,” Ambassador Smith said, noting that the Government of Ghana is committed to providing the necessary policy frameworks to support and protect investors.

He described Ghana as a stable and credible investment destination amid global uncertainty.

“In a world marked by uncertainty, from geopolitical tensions to shifting economic dynamics, Ghana remains a beacon of stability and democratic governance in West Africa,” he said.

“We are not asking you to take a leap of faith. We are inviting you to take a step of confidence based on facts, reforms, and a straightforward vision for growth.”

Ghanaian-born Deputy Mayor of Shoreline, Washington, Eben Pobee, highlighted the importance of linking American businesses, particularly in the Pacific Northwest, with investment opportunities in Ghana.

“I am hoping the ambassador’s visit will rekindle the urge for businesses in America, especially the Seattle area, to invest in Ghana,” he said.

The visit was also described as a significant milestone by members of the Ghanaian community in Seattle. President of the Ghana Association of Greater Seattle (GHASEA), Dr Francis Abugbilla, noted that it was the first such visit by a Ghanaian ambassador in over three decades.

“GHASEA stands ready as a committed partner to support the vision, especially in trade and investment,” he said.

“Our community includes professionals, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders eager to contribute to Ghana’s economic transformation.”

The business forum also featured entrepreneurs and professionals from the African Chamber of Commerce of the Pacific Northwest (ACCPNW), alongside wider participation from Seattle’s African business and professional networks, including the Washington State Coalition of African Community Leaders (WSCACL), Africatown–Central District, the Washington African Diaspora Commission, and various East and West African business groups in King County.

As part of the visit, Ambassador Smith and his delegation paid a courtesy call at Seattle City Hall, where Deputy Mayor Brian Surratt received them.

Discussions focused on strengthening city-to-nation relations, advancing people-to-people diplomacy, and expanding opportunities for Seattle-based businesses to engage with Ghana’s growing economy.

The visit underscores efforts to position Ghana as an investment-ready partner while leveraging diaspora networks and local government relationships to deepen economic ties between Ghana and the Pacific Northwest Ghana and the Pacific Northwest.

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