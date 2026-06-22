Child Rights International calls for ban on social media access for children under 17

A child-friendly think tank and children’s welfare advocate, Child Rights International, has called on the government to develop and enforce legislation restricting access to social media platforms for children under 17.

The legislation should include mandatory, robust age-verification systems for all digital platforms operating within the country, alongside clear penalties for non-compliance.

The call comes after a study by the child-friendly non-governmental organisation (NGO) found that many social media platforms expose children to harmful, age-inappropriate content, including harmful online trends and misinformation, while offering limited content that positively supports their moral and cognitive development.

Some of the children are increasingly influenced by social media personalities and content creators, many of whom have become important role models in their lives, the study found.

However, the content they produce is often not subject to child protection standards and may promote behaviours, attitudes and lifestyles that are unsuitable for children's healthy (moral, cognitive and psychological) development.

The CRI study, therefore, recommended the strengthening of restrictions on children's access to social media platforms to serve as an important child protection measure and help create a safer digital environment for them.

Context

The CRI conducted “a rapid study” on screen time usage among children in Ghana to better understand how increasing digital access is shaping the lives, safety, and well-being of children.

The study engaged children between the ages of five and 12 years and explored their patterns of screen use, access to online content, and experiences in the digital environment.

The reason is that as the country continues to expand internet access and digital connectivity, children are increasingly becoming active users of smartphones and tablets, among others.

While technology presents opportunities and other digital devices for learning, communication, and access to information, CRI is concerned about the growing exposure of children to harmful online content and risks resulting from the unregulated and unsupervised digital ecosystem.

The study also found that children are spending significant amounts of time on digital devices, particularly mobile phones, which have become the primary means through which they access online information and social media platforms.

According to the findings released at the weekend, about 80 per cent of the children reported daily engagement with screens for extended periods, averaging about two to seven hours a day, often without consistent parental supervision.

The findings further revealed that children have largely unrestricted access to social media platforms and online content, and many children navigate various websites and applications without adequate parental supervision or age-verification mechanisms, exposing them to a wide range of information, some of which is inappropriate, harmful and potentially dangerous.

Online invitations

“A particularly alarming finding is the growing exposure of children to online sexual content and sexual exploitation risks. The study identified sexual invitations, inappropriate messages and exposure to sexually explicit materials as some of the most common forms of harmful interactions experienced by children online,” CRI said.

The research also found that many children are exposed to unsolicited content through advertisements, pop-ups, social media recommendations and online gaming platforms.

In many cases, this exposure is further intensified when children use adults' mobile phones, where algorithm-driven recommendations based on the device owner's browsing history and usage patterns may expose them to age-inappropriate content, often bypassing parental controls and safety filters.

Common gadget usage

The study also established that children use mobile phones and tablets more due to their portability and convenience.

As a result, they are able to remain connected for longer periods, often using these devices for both educational and entertainment purposes.

CRI is concerned that excessive screen time and unrestricted internet access are having serious implications for children's development, mental health and protection.

The findings reveal a noticeable relationship between excessive screen use and reduced participation in social and recreational activities.

“Children who spent longer hours on screens were found to have fewer opportunities for outdoor play, peer interaction, and meaningful family engagement than children who reported lower screen time,” the study pointed out.

CRI estimates that if the trend is allowed to continue, 10 years from now, children will cease to have meaningful family conversations that would lead to a breakdown of the family socialisation structure.

Recommendations

CRI, therefore, called for urgent action to strengthen child protection measures within Ghana's digital environment, including a ban on social media platforms for ages under 17 years.

The think tank also called for the active parental and caregiver engagement in digital supervision, saying they should make use of built-in child safety features on digital devices, applications and online platforms, including parental controls, content filters, and age-restriction settings, to limit children's access to inappropriate content and ensure safer online experiences.

In addition, parents should set clear and consistent screen-time boundaries and engage in conversations that promote safe, responsible, and informed digital behaviour.

The think tank also wants state law enforcement institutions to collaborate to investigate and respond to cases of online child sexual abuse and exploitation, ensuring swift and child-sensitive interventions.

Commenting on the studies, the Executive Director of CRI, Bright Appiah, said the think tank recognised the important role technology played in children's education and development, but the findings of the study demonstrated that the benefits of digital technology must be balanced with robust child protection measures.

“Without effective safeguards, children remain vulnerable to harmful content, online sexual exploitation, cyber abuse, and the adverse effects of excessive screen time,” he said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.