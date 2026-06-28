Clinton Consultancy named Ghana’s leading law firm in Global 100 Awards

The Law Office of Clinton Consultancy has been named the "Leading Firm in Law Practice in Ghana for 2026" at the Global 100 Awards, an international recognition that highlights excellence in legal practice, commercial advisory and cross-border legal services.

The award, presented by the Global Publishing Media Group, acknowledges the firm's growing reputation for delivering legal and strategic advisory services in corporate law, litigation, regulatory compliance, banking and finance, due diligence, maritime law and complex international commercial transactions.

The recognition places the Accra-based firm among leading professional service providers worldwide and underscores Ghana's increasing presence in the global legal services industry.

Headquartered in Accra with a presence in the United Kingdom and an extensive international professional network, the firm advises corporations, financial institutions, investors, entrepreneurs, international organisations and private clients operating in Ghana, across Africa and other global markets.

Its practice spans a broad range of legal services, including corporate and commercial law, litigation and dispute resolution, investment structuring, banking and finance, regulatory advisory, insolvency, maritime and shipping law, asset tracing, enforcement proceedings and cross-border transactions.

The firm said its approach combines legal expertise with commercial strategy to help clients navigate increasingly complex regulatory and business environments.

The firm is led by equal partners Bianca Akweley Clinton and Amanda Akuokor Clinton, whose leadership has been credited with expanding its international profile and strengthening its reputation for handling sophisticated domestic and international legal mandates.

Bianca Clinton is a dual-qualified Solicitor of England and Wales as well as a Barrister and Solicitor of the Republic of Ghana. She was recently recognised as an African Legal Icon 2026 by the Heritage Awards for her contribution to the legal profession.

Reacting to the latest recognition, Bianca Clinton described the award as a testament to the firm's commitment to excellence.

"This recognition affirms our commitment to legal excellence, commercial strategy and the protection of our clients' interests."

Amanda Clinton also expressed appreciation for the honour, attributing it to years of dedication and teamwork.

"We are honoured by this award and proud of the strong, successful firm that we have built together."

According to the firm, the Global 100 recognition reflects its commitment to providing practical, commercially focused legal solutions tailored to clients' broader business objectives.

It said its lawyers regularly coordinate legal advice across multiple jurisdictions and regulatory systems, enabling clients to undertake complex transactions and resolve disputes involving Ghana, the United Kingdom, other African countries and international markets.

The firm added that its multidisciplinary team remains committed to delivering technically sound legal advice while helping clients manage commercial, regulatory and reputational risks.

Since 2012, the Global Publishing Media Group has honoured outstanding businesses and professional organisations through the annual Global 100 Awards programme.

The firm's recognition has been officially published in the Global 100 – 2026 Winners' List, accompanied by its official winner's logo and award citation.

The latest honour is expected to further enhance the firm's standing as a trusted legal adviser for domestic and international clients seeking expertise in commercial transactions, dispute resolution, regulatory compliance and strategic legal advisory services across multiple jurisdictions.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.