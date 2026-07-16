Mahama nominates three to Supreme Court bench

President John Dramani Mahama has nominated two Court of Appeal judges and a former President of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) for appointment to the Supreme Court, a move that will increase the membership of the country's apex court if approved.

The nominees are Justice Sophia Rosetta Bernasko Essah and Justice Edward Amoako Asante, both Justices of the Court of Appeal, and Tony Forson, a private legal practitioner and former President of the Ghana Bar Association.

The nominations were made in consultation with the Judicial Council, in accordance with the provisions of the 1992 constitution, which requires the President to act in consultation with the Council before appointing Justices of the Supreme Court, subject to parliamentary approval.

Experienced nominees

Justice Edward Amoako Asante brings extensive judicial experience to the nomination, having previously served as President of the ECOWAS Court of Justice before returning to Ghana's Court of Appeal.

Justice Sophia Rosetta Bernasko Essah has also served on the Court of Appeal and has accumulated significant experience within the Judiciary.

Mr Tony Forson, the only nominee from private legal practice, is a former President of the Ghana Bar Association and has been active in Ghana's legal profession for many years.

The three nominees are expected to appear before Parliament's Appointments Committee for vetting, after which the committee will submit its recommendations to the House for approval.

Upon parliamentary approval and the administration of the oath of office by the President, they will assume office as Justices of the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court is Ghana's highest judicial authority and has final appellate jurisdiction in civil and criminal matters. It also exercises exclusive original jurisdiction in constitutional interpretation and enforcement, and determines disputes relating to presidential elections and other constitutional questions.

If Parliament approves all three nominations, the number of serving Justices of the Supreme Court will increase from 18 to 21, further strengthening the court's capacity to hear constitutional, civil and criminal cases.

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