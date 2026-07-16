Mahama nominates three to Supreme Court bench

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has nominated two Court of Appeal judges and a former President of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) for appointment to the Supreme Court, a move that will increase the membership of the country's apex court if approved.
The nominees are Justice Sophia Rosetta Bernasko Essah and Justice Edward Amoako Asante, both Justices of the Court of Appeal, and Tony Forson, a private legal practitioner and former President of the Ghana Bar Association.
The nominations were made in consultation with the Judicial Council, in accordance with the provisions of the 1992 constitution, which requires the President to act in consultation with the Council before appointing Justices of the Supreme Court, subject to parliamentary approval.
Experienced nominees
Justice Edward Amoako Asante brings extensive judicial experience to the nomination, having previously served as President of the ECOWAS Court of Justice before returning to Ghana's Court of Appeal.
Justice Sophia Rosetta Bernasko Essah has also served on the Court of Appeal and has accumulated significant experience within the Judiciary.
Mr Tony Forson, the only nominee from private legal practice, is a former President of the Ghana Bar Association and has been active in Ghana's legal profession for many years.
The three nominees are expected to appear before Parliament's Appointments Committee for vetting, after which the committee will submit its recommendations to the House for approval.
Upon parliamentary approval and the administration of the oath of office by the President, they will assume office as Justices of the Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court is Ghana's highest judicial authority and has final appellate jurisdiction in civil and criminal matters. It also exercises exclusive original jurisdiction in constitutional interpretation and enforcement, and determines disputes relating to presidential elections and other constitutional questions.
If Parliament approves all three nominations, the number of serving Justices of the Supreme Court will increase from 18 to 21, further strengthening the court's capacity to hear constitutional, civil and criminal cases.
Latest Stories
-
TikToker jailed for offensive conduct
34 minutes
-
Teacher jailed 12 years for defiling pupil under his care
45 minutes
-
Court jails head porter 10 years for robbery at Aflao
54 minutes
-
Court jails 19-year-old for stealing nurse’s mobile phone and cash
1 hour
-
Pele’s 1958 World Cup final shirt sells for $4.9m
1 hour
-
Bellingham slapped Argentina substitute after England exit
1 hour
-
FIFA ‘assessing match reports’ over Falklands banner
2 hours
-
Wa West District Assembly empowers PWDs with over GH¢236,000 and 10 wheelchairs
2 hours
-
New York issues air quality alert days before World Cup final
2 hours
-
Prudential Life & United Way Ghana donate sanitation facilities to Chorkor under PRU Climate Action Project
2 hours
-
Mahama nominates three to Supreme Court bench
2 hours
-
Zoomlion MD visits Kenya as company transforms Nairobi waste management
2 hours
-
Terminal 3 car park to close July 20 as GACL begins multi-storey parking and hotel project
3 hours
-
TOR receives one million barrels of Ghana’s Jubilee crude to boost local refining
3 hours
-
Lack of employment target is Ghana’s macroeconomic failure — Prof. Bokpin
3 hours