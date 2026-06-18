Audio By Carbonatix
The number of confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo has increased to 896, including 232 deaths, government data showed late on Thursday.
The number represented the total number of confirmed cases as of Wednesday, according to a situation report documenting 21 new cases and 6 new deaths in the previous 24 hours.
Health officials said in the report that there has been a week-on-week increase in confirmed cases, indicating continued community transmission.
They warned the outbreak could spread rapidly to new areas if public health measures are not implemented promptly.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
-
Oil falls as supply starts moving through Strait of Hormuz
33 minutes
-
Mexico become first country to qualify for World Cup last 32
44 minutes
-
Liverpool sign Munoz and offer £86m for Diomande
54 minutes
-
Tuchel throws first pitch as England enjoy downtime
1 hour
-
Canada thrash nine-man Qatar but Marsch in tears over Kone injury
1 hour
-
US CDC activates $107 million in emergency funding for Ebola response
4 hours
-
IMF greenlights new $211 million climate funding for Sierra Leone
4 hours
-
Congo says number of confirmed Ebola cases rises to 896
4 hours
-
Cholera death toll in northeast Nigeria rises to 90, UN says
5 hours
-
Zimbabwe’s ‘Crocodile’ leader makes another move to consolidate power
5 hours
-
US court rules Ohio can restrict children’s use of social media
5 hours
-
Substitute Manzambi inspires Switzerland to World Cup win over Bosnia
5 hours
-
UK actress charged with importing meth worth almost A$300m into Australia
5 hours
-
Mine pit tragedy: Bosome Freho Assembly orders owner’s arrest after woman, child die
5 hours
-
Apple to raise prices as AI boom pushes up chip costs
6 hours