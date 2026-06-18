Africa

Congo says number of confirmed Ebola cases rises to 896

Source: Reuters  
  18 June 2026 11:52pm
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The number ‌of confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo ​has increased to 896, ​including 232 deaths, government data showed late ⁠on Thursday.

The number represented the total number of confirmed cases as of Wednesday, according to a situation report documenting ​21 new cases and 6 new deaths in the previous 24 hours.

Health officials said in the report that there has been a week-on-week ​increase ​in ⁠confirmed cases, indicating continued community transmission.

They warned ​the outbreak could ​spread ⁠rapidly to new areas if public health measures are ⁠not ​implemented promptly.

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