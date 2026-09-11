Corn mills, fufu machines cause bacterial contamination – Agric Engineer warns

An agricultural engineer with the Department of Agricultural and Mechanical Engineering at the University of Cape Coast, Ing. Prof Francis Kumi, has warned that some locally-manufactured agro-processing machines may be leading contributors to bacterial contamination.

In an interview on September 7, Prof Kumi warned that some poorly designed and manufactured fufu pounding machines and corn mills have exposed consumers to dangerous bacterial contamination.

He attributed the risk to substandard production practices and the lack of enforceable manufacturing and hygiene standards.

Although he commended local manufacturers for supporting Ghana’s agriculture and food-processing sector, he stressed that the machines must meet strict hygiene and safety standards, not merely function effectively.

“A study conducted shows that many of the fabricators do not follow Ghana standards. An example is the fufu pounding machine. Many local artisans are now turning it into grinding machines instead of pounding,” he said.

He questioned whether changing the intended use of such machines compromises food safety and increases the risk of contamination.

“How should the mechanism be? What type of materials should be used? Food processing machines should be made with stainless steel. But is that what is used? Some manufacturers use mild or galvanised steel, painted to look like stainless steel. This has a lot of implications, as some of the materials used can wear into foods, get rusted. Visits to hospitals prove there are serious health issues with some of these things,” he said

He described the manufacturing challenge as a “slow killer” and instigator of many health complications, calling on the relevant stakeholders to pay critical attention to the manufacturing standards of such machines.

He advised that, while stakeholders and manufacturers are pushing for the local fabrication of fufu pounding machines and corn mills to enhance the local industry and boost the local economy, standards must be applied to guide the fabricators.

“There should be a deliberate effort applied to the manufacturing process to guide how the machine works and its benefits to consumers. This will ensure reliability, safety, durability, and environmental friendliness. These are what should be critically addressed.”

Prof Kumi also noted that inadequate manufacturing guidelines have created standardisation gaps, leading to numerous consumer complaints. He stressed that enforcing proper standards would boost confidence in locally developed technology and strengthen Ghana’s export potential, generating much-needed revenue for the country.

He called for stronger collaboration and stakeholder engagement across sectors to develop and enforce standards that ensure locally-manufactured agro-processing machines are safe, hygienic, and globally competitive.

“Together with the Ghana Standards Authority, there can be headway. This area also requires significant attention to advance the agriculture and the processing space of the economy and boost productivity,” he noted.

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