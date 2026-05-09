Court convicts man who threatened to kill police and military officers

Emmanuel Opoku

The Ghana Police Service has secured a conviction against Emmanuel Opoku, the 22-year-old who threatened police and military officers with death in a viral video.

He was arrested on 7th May, 2026.

On Friday, May 8, 2026, Emmanuel Opoku was put before the Jacobu District Court in the Amansie Central District of the Ashanti region, on a charge of threat of death.

He pleaded guilty and the court presided over by Her Worship Eugenia Adobea, convicted him on his own plea, but deferred sentencing to 9th June, 2026.

Consequently, the convict was remanded into prison custody to reappear in court on 9th June for sentencing.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.